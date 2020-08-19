Popular Valley band Memory Lane to play at Selinsgrove VFW

SELINSGROVE — This band has its own fan following, but the outdoor venue where they’re performing this week will allow room for plenty more.
Memory Lane will perform Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. on the Patio at the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631 on Route 522. The event is open to the public, and there is a $5 cover charge.
Memory Lane plays ’50s and ’60s music and has done shows at the VFW before. The group consists of Fritz Dabulis, lead singer and sax; Bob Noll, keyboard; Barry Harter, bass guitar; Joe Bressi, drummer; and Billy D. (singer, guitar) and Rosie (singer).
“People love them,” said Joe Dubaskas, club manager at the VFW. “They have a big following. People actually follow them everywhere they play.”
With the pandemic restrictions this year, people need a chance to get out and relax in a safe way, Dabulis said.
“We’re up there on stage getting the people to get out and bring back a little normalcy to their lives,” he said. “But it is taking a chance (for the performers). We’re always thinking about it.”
Still “the love of the music” brings him out, and he’s been heartened at seeing how people have brought lawn chairs to events and spread out at safe distances, wearing masks when walking about.
“Memory Lane plays the best ’50s music in the area, as far as I’m concerned,” said Harold Aucker, quartermaster at the Selinsgrove VFW. He first began following them when they performed as a group called Shamalama, before forming Memory Lane. “I’ve been listening to them since.”
The fun and entertainment continue at the VFW with their annual Clam Bake on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door.
The meal includes steamed clams, BBQ chicken, cheddar brats, clam chowder, baked beans, macaroni salad, bologna and cheese tray, veggie tray, soda, water and beer. Music will be provided by DJ Fred Moyer.
“We’ve done this for years,” Dubaskas said. “It’s a chance to socialize with other people, again, outside on the grass or the patio. People can enjoy lots of good food and five hours of music and entertainment.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.