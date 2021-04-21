NORTHUMBERLAND — PPL Electric Utilities recorded one million avoided outages — immediate and automatic corrections made by technology in the grid that kept the lights on — during its 100-year anniversary last year.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tracie Witter, PPL’s Regional Affairs director, said the electricity distribution company accomplished a few milestones and altered the way it handled routine operations with employees and customers.
“We translated that (one million avoided outages in 2020) to 100 million more minutes of lights on with our customers,” said Witter. “We’ve been tracking that due to our smart grid, our system in our lines that recognizes an outage and then instantly reroutes power to avoid outages. We believe this is unrivaled in the industry.”
Witter also highlighted PPL’s tree trimming program to avoid outages. Trees falling on lines is the No. 1 cause of power outages, she said.
“We have an aggressive tree trimming program,” said Witter. “We empathize with customers and know it’s not the most popular. We do it to avoid outages. We have noticed a significant improvement in our reliability. Between 2019 and 2020, it has improved by 11 percent.”
With 28,000 miles of distribution lines in 29 counties, Witter said approximately 8,000 miles of tree trimming is done in any given year.
PPL Electric Utilities’ residential customers continue to give their power company’s performance high marks. J.D. Power announced that PPL won the residential customer satisfaction award for large electric utilities in the eastern United States for the ninth year in a row. With the latest award, PPL has landed the top spot among large electric utilities in this region for 17 of the 22 years that J.D. Power has been conducting its electric utility residential customer satisfaction study.
“We are proud of that,” said Witter. “We are grateful to our customers for helping us achieve that.”
Witter said powering communities is their top priority, especially during a pandemic when people are home, hospitals are treating patients and grocery stores are vital to survival. They all need reliable service, she said.
“We closely monitor the guidance from the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and require employees and contractors to wear masks when they’re working in PPL buildings or out in the field,” said Witter. “Early on in the pandemic, we established smaller work groups and remote reporting to minimize contact.”
Prior to the pandemic, a field staff would meet in the morning—a PPL station along Route 147 in Northumberland, for example—but they now work in smaller pods and meet at remote locations or substations. That is done to reduce activity in service centers, said Witter.
“We limited visitations in our locations, we increased cleaning and sanitation,” she said. “People who can are working from home. We limited direct interaction with our customers. We canceled all non-essential business travel.”
If employees need to go to a service center, they must have their temperatures taken. PPL sent employees thermometers and they must report that to their managers, she said.
PPL increased its stock of equipment and materials to ensure it would be available in emergencies. Medical organizations are prioritized, she said.
Jim May, a PPL supervisor in the Sunbury area, and his team recently finished a project at the Sunbury Airport Campground that allowed for more hookups for campsites. It took a few days over a few weeks due to the weather.
“The biggest thing is keeping the same group of guys together,” said May. “Before COVID we had a lot more flexibility to move the crews around. You try to keep it to three to four-man crews.”
The goal is to keep exposure to a minimum. If one person tests positive for COVID, then only that specific group of workers must quarantine instead of a larger group, said May.
Helping struggle customers
PPL also recognizes that customers are facing difficult times with unemployment, said Witter.
Operation HELP is an income-eligible program that was established in 1983 to help PPL customers pay their energy bills. It is administered by a network of local agencies and funded by PPL, its employees and customers. Every dollar contributed to Operation HELP goes to assisting those in need with their energy bills, and the program is not just for electricity bills, said Witter.
“Our OnTrack payment plan offers debt forgiveness and a lower fixed monthly payment to customers who qualify. Budget Billing averages a customer’s electric use over the entire year and then smooths out bills so they’re more predictable. Through Payment Assistance, customers can set up flexible payment arrangements that work for them, she said.
Customers can pick the monthly due date of their bill to work with their income schedule. Customers can apply for the above programs by visiting pplelectric.com/billhelp or calling 1-888-342-5775, Witter said.
The PPL Foundation donated $500,000 to the Operation Help program during COVID so far and provided $20,000 in COVID relief to the Greater Susquehanna United Way to help the non-profit purchase Zoom licenses for other nonprofits and establish free WiFI hotspots, said Witter.
Tips and tricks for saving energy and lowering bills is also available on PPL’s website.
“We know the pandemic has been devastating for small businesses,” she said. “We have allowed 18 months to pay back any outstanding bills.”
Anniversary and service work
Last year was supposed to be a celebration of PPL’s 100th anniversary, but the activities had to be canceled due to COVID. One replacement was the Bright Lights program where individuals could be nominated for positive actions and be eligible for prize money, said Witter.
Also, on Sept. 10, PPL employees helped to package 106 lunches for individuals in need as part of Hunger Action Day at the American Rescue Workers in Williamsport.
“During these difficult times, PPL Electric Utilities believes it’s even more important to volunteer and give back to the communities we serve,” said Witter. “PPL has a strong culture of volunteering. We’re more than just poles and wires.”
Witter said PPL will continue to provide reliable power for customers in the public health crisis.
“It’s important to have power when we’re still working from home and students are learning from home,” she said. “We will continue maintaining strong customer satisfaction.”