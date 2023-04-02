There are simple secrets to learning how to turn your garden into a work of art. When you add distinctive shapes, colors, and textures to your garden, it becomes visually enhanced. Objects among the plants in your garden capture your attention and visually stop your eye to see what could be a “work of art.
A simple garden landscape centerpiece creates a colorful, whimsical, and harmonious visual movement, just like a table centerpiece. Large interesting objects with unique textures and colors catch your attention. Objects made of wood, tin, clay, or glass are great to use and often can be found in your basement or garage. Now is the time to repurpose that old door, chair, bucket, toy, bicycle, wheel barrel, ladder, fence, or window frame you have been saving. If you don’t have anything on hand, make a trip to an old junkyard or flea market to find that unique centerpiece.
Don’t overlook stones, as they add a lot of shape and interest to a garden. Your eyes will follow a river of rocks in a dry bed path that snakes through a grove of tall green ferns or grasses. Create a bird sanctuary by making a birdbath out of an old pail or a fountain in a large limestone rock. There is nothing more relaxing than listening to a fountain of water and watching the birds and the bees enjoying a garden creation like this.
Small gardens and decks are also great places to showcase garden art. Old wash tubs, buckets, and toys can be great plant containers. The visual enhancement of the old toy firetruck as a small planter for some succulents is a real eye-catcher. So it could be an old bicycle painted a vibrant color and baskets filled with plants and flowers. An old caned chair with a hole in the center is perfect for inserting a potted plant. Metal rain spouting filled with potting soil makes a lovely planter to attach to your garden shed or place by a walkway. For interest and conversation on your porch, plant ornamental grasses in an old oil can, then add a pair of sunglasses over the spout. It’s bound to create many smiles for everyone who visits.
Artistic creations are everywhere outside our doors, created by many unknown visitors. Spiders can weave some serious-looking webs that are enhanced by the morning due. Squirrels create designs in your lawn as they store their nuts, and worms slide through the mud, leaving unique paths that let you know they were there.
There are plenty of ideas to enhance your new garden design visually. Sketch your concept first by starting with the object that will be the focal point of your garden. Then plan to add plants with good textures, shapes, and colors. Adding annual and perennial plants with evergreens and grasses will ensure color year-round. Botanical gardening art is the documentation of species of plants by drawing and labeling them. Label markers added to your garden create interest, help educate, and locate plants. Details on the labels help to document annual growth and inspire you to add other species that complement this garden.
Your garden is a reflection of you and your experiences. Creating and watching it mature benefits your health and the environment. Being a creative gardener will give you pleasure and much satisfaction as it grows and inspires other gardeners.
Kathy Martin Kreisher is the Penn State Extension master gardener of Columbia County. Please visit the master gardener Facebook pages: Please visit our Facebook pages: “Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia and Montour Counties” and “Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Northumberland County.”