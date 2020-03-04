Priestley House free for Charter Day

NORTHUMBERLAND — The Priestley House will be one of many historical sites across Pennsylvania that will open its doors for free to patrons on Sunday.
According to Jo Ann Long, volunteer coordinator of the Friends of Joseph Priestley House,
Charter Day was begun by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission many years ago, to commemorate when William Penn obtained the charter for the land he named “Pennsylvania” (Penn’s woods). Long said all historic sites have free admission on this special day.
Because Joseph Priestley’s Birthday — March 13, 1733 — falls so closely to Charter Day, the Joseph Priestley House has been combining the two commemorations into one for many years.
“We usually start off the event with a toast to Joseph Priestley,” said Pat Martino, board president for the Friends of Joseph Priestley House. Priestley, an 18th-century theologian and educator best known for discovering oxygen, is played each year by retired local chemistry teacher, Ron Blatchley, who again plans to give chemistry demonstrations at the Pond Building during Sunday’s event.
The day will also feature an unveiling of “Dr. Joseph Priestley’s Fizzy Water”, produced by a startup company from New York City. Free tastings will be offered. Food will also be available for purchase from “When Pigs Fly” and the 250th Norry Bash Committee.
Visitors are encouraged to stop by to learn about local history, and to experience what life was like in the 1790s, Martino said.
According to Long, about 15 volunteers come each year to help with the Charter Day celebration.
“They are docents in the rooms of the house to answer questions and relate information about the Priestley family and house,” she said.
Local musician Bev Conrad will also be present to play period music throughout the afternoon.
“Visitors may do a self-guided tour of the house, walk around the grounds, see the demonstrations, and enjoy an interesting educational experience,” Long said.
Martino said the goal of Charter Day is “to promote museum tourism across Pennsylvania.”
“We hope that the local communities will engage with a wonderful museum that offers a rich story.”
The Priestley House is open for tours every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. from March to November. There is a cost for each tour.