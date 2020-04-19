Incarcerated Muslim women are fighting numerous levels of stigma as they attempt to reacclimate to life outside of prison, according to S.E. Jihad Levine — which is why she started Project Hurriyyah after retiring as a prison chaplain at SCI-Muncy.
“In Islam, character is critical. There is a certain level of shame for someone who is in prison, and the culture adds to that struggle,” she said. “Having some people to talk to who have been there — who have been in prison themselves or worked there — someone who won’t judge — that is so important for these women.”
Six years ago, Levine asked Danville resident Sonia Ammar to volunteer at the women’s prison in Muncy. Ammar was hesitant at first, but found that the inmates were just “regular human beings who made the wrong decision at a certain period of time in their lives.”
“I did not expect to see that many Muslim ladies there,” Ammar said. “I’ve notice that they’re in a great need for attention, share knowledge, headscarves, Qurans, and halal food!
“They did not have a full time Muslim chaplain; Sister Safiyyah was working Fridays and Saturdays only.”
The initial vision for the program was to provide transitional and emotional support for Muslim women getting out of prison, as well as support for those still incarcerated. Staffed by volunteers, the project has grown to include an online Facebook platform and monthly newsletters.
“This is staffed by international volunteers with information that we distribute to prisons even outside of Pennsylvania,” said Levine. “Our mission is strictly focused on Muslim women, but we’ve found in certain circumstances, that even Muslim men can relate to our content.”
Hurriyyah, the Arabic word for freedom, also provides assistance in providing traditional Eid Islamic holiday feasts.
“We try to elicit funds on the outside to cover the cost for an inmate to participate in important religious feasts. The cost for this at many prisons is $12, which can be cost-prohibitive for some inmates,” Levine said. “The Muslim mosque in Sunbury has been very supportive to this part of our project.”
The program also offers a pen pal component that allows incarcerated Muslim women a chance to connect with someone outside of the prison walls.
“Sometimes, a person just wants to make a contact for just one letter — maybe they are going through something and once they get out what they need to share, they don’t correspond anymore. That is OK. We don’t pressure them — sometimes people in these situations have agendas, and we want to be mindful of the situation,” she said. “I have gotten letters from mentally ill women — letters that don’t necessarily make a lot of sense — but I always write back. I don’t always hear again from them, but it is important to be there in that moment when they seek a contact.”
Levine admitted that she isn’t doing this for recognition.
“You ask anyone who does faith work from any group in a prison, and all would say the main work done is seed planting. Maybe I don’t see the results myself, but that person five or 10 years down the road may realize what you did for them, and that impact makes a difference,” she said. “I write back and forth with some women who are serving life sentences — I consider each letter we receive as a success.”
Project Hurriyyah is not a 501c3 nonprofit, which limits what Levine can ask for when it comes to financial assistance – “but people have been so very generous regardless. We have been able to make an impact here in our area and well beyond — including in all-women prisons in South Carolina.”
Levine admitted that more than ever, our inmates need support and prayer from the outside.
“People joke during this time that being stuck at home on quarantine is like being in prison, but it is not. You can’t walk to the fridge and get a snack or play with your pet. Most prisons don’t permit hand sanitizer, don’t offer the proper things to clean rooms and the inmates are on top of each other all day with no option to be socially distant,” she said. “Also, coronavirus is a real threat to people of any faith group in prison. It doesn’t matter if you are a Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist or something else — our special plea from Project Hurriyyah is to keep inmates of all faith groups in prayer.”
For more information about Project Hurriyyah, visit the program’s Facebook page.