Provider profile -- Dr. Christopher Motto

Credentials and hometown?
MD, FACS, Mifflinburg
What responsibilities do you have with your health facility/system?
I am a surgeon with Surgical Specialists of Evangelical. I also serve as Medical Director at Evangelical Community Hospital for the Bariatric Center, Surgical Services, and for Wound and Hyperbaric Medicine.
Where did you go to school and for how many years have you been practicing in the health care realm?
Juniata College and Hahnemann University School of Medicine. I have been delivering care to patients for 20 years.
What drew you to a career in medicine?
I chose medicine because of the opportunity it allows for me to use my abilities to impact lives.
What hobbies do you enjoy outside of work?
I enjoy hunting, fishing, and cycling.
What is the most exciting thing about the future of health care?
The most exciting aspect of healthcare is the constant innovation.
In one sentence, what is the best part about your job?
Truly, the best part is working with great people.
What are your favorite movies/television shows and are there any medical programs you find yourself drawn to?
I enjoy watching Dr. Pimple Popper. I went to school with Dr. Sandra Lee — the star of the show.
What is one interesting thing/story about yourself that you’d think patients would enjoy knowing?
I once wrestled a bear and lost.