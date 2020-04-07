Provider profile -- Dr. Jennifer Pryor

EVANGELICAL
JENNIFER G. PRYOR, MD
Credentials and hometown?
Staff Pathologist at Evangelical Community Hospital. I grew up in Gainesville, Florida.
What responsibilities do you have with your health facility/system?
I study tissues removed from patients during surgeries and office procedures. I look at blood and results of lab tests. My interpretations guide other doctors who treat the patients.
Where did you go to school and for how many years have you been practicing in the health care realm?
I went to college at University of Florida, medical school in Chicago at the University of Illinois, and did my residency and fellowship at the University of Rochester in New York. I've been in practice for almost 9 years.
What drew you to a career in medicine?
I majored in botany in college and became interested in the medicinal uses of plants. That led to an interest in medicine.
Tell us about your family.
My daughter, Gabrielle, is 13, loves animals, and plays drums and keyboard. My son, Rowan, is 10, builds robots and plays soccer.
What hobbies do you enjoy outside of work?
I love being active outside in nature — activities like hiking, camping, and boating. I also enjoy volunteering, especially when it means quality time with my kids.
What is the most exciting thing about the future of health care?
For me, bringing more sophisticated molecular medicine and telemedicine into communities such as ours is exciting.
In one sentence, what is the best part about your job?
I enjoy working with my dedicated colleagues in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine.
What are your favorite movies/television shows and are there any medical programs you find yourself drawn to?
I'm drawn to fantasy shows like Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings. I get enough medicine at work so I prefer to avoid it on TV!
What is one interesting thing/story about yourself that you’d think patients would enjoy knowing?
I've been practicing meditation for 20 years and it benefits my work.