Provider profile -- Georgina Ferriero PA-C

Credentials and hometown?
MSPA, PA-C, Kreamer, Pa.
What responsibilities do you have with your health facility/system?
I provide medical care for patients with GI symptoms and conditions. I also perform endoscopic procedures to aid in prevention of cancer. I work with my patients who have GI conditions like Crohn’s disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, or Gastroesophageal Reflux, so they can live a balanced life.
Where did you go to school and for how many years have you been practicing in the health care realm?
I attended Wilkes University and Seton Hall University. I have been practicing for eight years.
What drew you to a career in medicine?
My grandmother was a nurse, so I was exposed to all aspects of the medical field.
Tell us about your family.
My husband, Michael Ferriero, and I have one daughter, Josephina, who is 3-years-old, and one son, Ryker, who is 1-year-old.
What hobbies do you enjoy outside of work?
I like football, soccer, gardening, and being outside for any activity.
What is the most exciting thing about the future of health care?
Not sure it is exciting, but the uncertainty of healthcare gets my attention. It changes frequently.
In one sentence, what is the best part about your job?
The best part of my job is the time spent getting to know my patients.
What are your favorite movies/television shows and are there any medical programs you find yourself drawn to?
I like funny television programs and movies.
What is one interesting thing/story about yourself that you’d think patients would enjoy knowing?
I grew up working in the agriculture field with my family business.