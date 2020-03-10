Provider profile -- Jennifer Bressler, PA-C

Credentials and hometown?
PA-C. I was born and raised in Pittston, Pa., and moved to the Selinsgrove area in 2015.
What responsibilities do you have with your health facility/system?
I work in partnership with Dr. Shiyi Abla-Yao at Pain Medicine of Evangelical providing care to patients with various types and sources of pain.
Where did you go to school and for how many years have you been practicing in the health care realm?
I achieved my degree from Gannon University, Erie, Pa., and have been practicing as a Physician Assistant for 16 years.
What drew you to a career in medicine?
I have always been intrigued by the science behind medicine and wanted a career in which I could have a positive impact on people.
Tell us about your family.
I have been married to my husband, Nick, for 15 years and we have two daughters. Lucy is 9 years old and Olivia is 6 years old.
What hobbies do you enjoy outside of work?
We are very involved in our church and with our kids’ extra-curricular activities. I can often be found on the sidelines or in the crowd of a Selinsgrove game/event, etc.
What is the most exciting thing about the future of health care?
I look forward to hearing about advances in the treatment of diseases that once had no cure.
In one sentence, what is the best part about your job?
The best part of my job is establishing relationships with the patients I care for.
What are your favorite movies/television shows and are there any medical programs you find yourself drawn to?
I love epic stories like Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and recently completed the The Mandalorian series. I like medical dramas like ER and Grey’s Anatomy.
What is one interesting thing/story about yourself that you’d think patients would enjoy knowing?
I love planning experiences for my family like weekend excursions and vacations.