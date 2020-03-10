Provider profiles -- Dr. David M. Zelechoski

Credentials and hometown?
MD, Frackville
What responsibilities do you have with your health facility/system?
Physician at Internal Medicine of Evangelical-Lewisburg; Medical Director of Pulmonary Rehabilitation at Evangelical Community Hospital; and a medical representative on the Evangelical Community Hospital Board of Directors.
Where did you go to school and for how many years have you been practicing in the health care realm?
I received my bachelor of arts degree from Lehigh University, my medical degree from Hahnemann University and completed my internal medicine residency at Geisinger. I have been practicing medicine for 30 years.
What drew you to a career in medicine?
As a teenager, I had a kind doctor take care of me for a problem and realized how great it would be to help others.
Tell us about your family.
My wife, Christy, and I have three children; sons Michael who is in sales, Forrest who is 15, and a daughter, Jordan, who is a physical therapist.
What hobbies do you enjoy outside of work?
I enjoy watching my son play three different sports year-round. That’s a lot of rides back to forth to practice!
What is the most exciting thing about the future of health care?
The DNA technology is exploding. That’s exciting because it will continue to change how we as physicians will be able to help people.
In one sentence, what is the best part about your job?
The best part is truly meeting new patients and getting to know better my established patients. People are so interesting. I always say, “I learn something new every day!”
What are your favorite movies/television shows and are there any medical programs you find yourself drawn to?
Forrest Gump, My Cousin Vinny, Ferris Beuller’s Day Off, Modern Family, and Blackish are some favorites. I haven’t watched any medical shows since St. Elsewhere.
What is one interesting thing/story about yourself that you’d think patients would enjoy knowing?
I am an admitted hoarder. I find I can empathize with my patients who may also express their habits of hoarding.