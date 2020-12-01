Psychologist: Parents can help their children cope with holiday changes

Erin N. Smith, Ph.D., is a child, adolescent and family psychologist at Courtyard Counseling Center, LLC., in Selinsgrove, and an assistant professor at Susquehanna University. She’s also a mom of three young children.
“I’m aware of ways that my children are noticing differences in the way we’ll celebrate holidays this year,” Smith said. “The biggest impact younger ones are likely to notice involve seeing less of their extended family during the holidays, especially if grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins are not already in their bubble.” She said they may also be upset that certain holiday activities are different or canceled this year – such as holiday concerts at school.
But how children respond to these changes may depend on how their parents respond.
“If parents complain and talk a lot about their disappointment, children will likely feel sadder, madder and more worried about the changes to the holiday season,” Smith said.
While it’s important to acknowledge our emotions, she said, “doing so with a focus on the things that will remain the same at home and highlighting new opportunities can help to balance out these feelings.”
Older children and teenagers may be impacted more by the changes, Smith said, because they have had more “normal” years to compare this year to. But they have also had nine months to deal with so many other changes that COVID has caused. Smith said parents should talk openly with them about what they’re feeling, without trying to solve their problems, so they feel heard and know their feelings matter. She also suggests that parents discuss with their kids ways to make the holiday special, such as making a new dessert, using virtual platforms to “hang out” with friends and extended family – “or letting them sleep in super late during their days off”, which “will help teens feel a sense of control over their experiences.”
As a family, being intentional about quality time during the holidays, and making things fun, can go a long way toward better mental health.
“From a psychological perspective, it’s important to create feelings of connection and safety during this time,” Smith said.
Some of her suggestions include having children make Christmas lists, taking drives to see Christmas lights, making hot cocoa, and watching Christmas movies. Decorate the house together, plan menus together, and bake cookies together, to create memories.
For parents, simplifying the holidays has its benefits as well, as it “takes a lot of the stress out of planning, arranging, preparing, and transporting that would typically go on during the holidays", Smith said.
Beneath it all, she said,, “It’s important that we remind our children and teenagers that we are all working together toward community goals to slow the spread of COVID-19, giving time for the development of effective treatments and vaccines, and to not overwhelm hospitals.
“We’re being real-life superheroes by wearing our masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home in our pajamas!” she said. “How cool is that?”