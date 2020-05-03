When Michele Hauck, of rural Milton, recently received a phone call about a sick relative, she received comfort via her 4-year-old grandson, Jonah Flowers.
“He asked what the call was about, and after I told him, he immediately started doing the motions for (the song) ‘Don’t Worry About a Thing,’” said Hauck.
The song, the motions and the message were learned via the puppet ministries of Kingdom Kidz, a nonprofit organization out of Watsontown.
“Even during all the craziness of current times, he’ll be sitting there in his seat singing ‘Our God is an Awesome God’ through his mask,” Hauck said. “Kingdom Kidz is a great ministry that really impacts young people through programs at vacation Bible schools, churches and even birthday parties — imagine sharing the message of God not only with your child and his friends during a birthday, but also the parents who attend with the kids!”
The program dates back to 1999 when Kingdom Kidz founder Donna Bridge was on staff at the St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Milton.
“A sweet senior citizen who went to a bunch of yard sales brought me these little hand puppets and told me I should start using puppets with children,” Bridge said. “I finally gave in and placed this tree in the church with pictures of puppets asking congregants to adopt them as a way to kickstart the ministry.”
What began with 10 puppets and five volunteers has grown to more than 200 puppets and 10 team members between props and puppetry headquartered out of the old Watsontown United Methodist Church — a venue that illustrates one of what Bridge considers many God moments with the program.
“We rented the church for five years with the goal of purchasing the building, but the original cost was $212,000 and we just couldn’t cover that,” she said. “As our five-year lease ran out, someone approached us and said we could have it for $1. Here the furnace had just blown up. We look back at that moment now and see God’s hand in it.”
The venue has grown to include a performing studio, puppet room, a recording room for internet radio programs, a small theater where children can conduct their own puppet show and both a sewing room and blacklight room are in the organization’s three-year plan.
“We have received a grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith fund for $14,000 for our creative arts center,” said Bridge. “As soon as this pandemic is over, we already have a company ready to get moving on the project. We will be doing a video and lighting upgrade. The company is excited because they have been out of work and anxious to get moving again.”
Kingdom Kidz has felt the impact of the coronavirus situation, as well.
“We’ve had to cancel all programming in March, April and May, and all of our fundraising has been canceled, too,” Bridge said. “Thankfully, we’ve been able to do programs each night at 7 p.m. on Facebook, and have received encouraging notes from people who are praying for us and helping us touch lives despite the circumstances.”
The Kingdom Kidz team has big aspirations once things return to a more normal workflow. The vision involves expanding the program and becoming a tourist attraction within Watsontown.
“We are so close to Interstate 80, and we have a lot of really neat things in the works,” said Bridge.
Ultimately, it goes back to the puppet ministry, and spreading God’s message.
“We have parents who come up to us after shows and tell us that they’ve been trying to tell their kids something for months that they are able to pick up immediately through a puppet show,” said Bridge. “There is just something about puppets and about how God is using us and this ministry to create a lasting impact.”
For more information, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.