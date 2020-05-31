The month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Arabic calendar, and Muslims are commanded by God, in the Qur’an, to fast during this time. This year, Ramadan started on April 24 and ended on May 23. The end of Ramadan is observed with a joyous celebration called Eid al-Fitr. But this year, COVID-19 presented a unique challenge to Muslims all over the world for both Ramadan and Eid, and Muslims in the Central Susquehanna Valley were no different in creating unique ways to fulfill their Ramadan obligations, enjoy the Eid celebration, and stay healthy and safe the entire time. Both the Danville and Sunbury mosques were closed to community prayer, and weekend family dinners.
Muslims such as Sobhi Ammar, president of the Sunbury Islamic Center, and his wife, Sonia Ammar, were challenged to create ways of fulfilling Ramadan’s religious obligations at home. Mr. Ammar reflected on the advantages and disadvantages.
“I think it improved family relations whether living together or far apart,” Ammar noted. “It allowed me to spend more time with my wife, more time for FaceTiming with the kids that live far away, and more time for reading the Qur’an. It also allowed more sleeping time since at night it saved almost an hour vs traveling to Sunbury, praying with friends.”
However, Mr. Ammar missed being physically at the Sunbury mosque with friends, “relying on each other for support and comfort, which gives us a sense of community.”
For Sonia Ammar, a professor at Bloomsburg University, she always tells her students that “the only thing we are certain about is change,” and that “change is imminent; we have to be ready and adapt.” Professor Ammar adapted in Ramadan during the coronavirus stay-at-home order by coming up with a way for the entire family to break the Ramadan fast together.
“I coordinated with my children and their wives in Florida, and my sisters-in-law in both Florida and New Jersey; we opened the phone to share the time for breaking fast and made prayers together.”
Looking back, Professor Ammar feels she was more relaxed this past Ramadan. “I felt that I was not rushing to go here or there for gatherings and meetings or to prepare meals. I felt that the shutdown allowed time to concentrate on the most important One, and the most important people in my life: my husband and my three boys.”
Dr. Yoosif Abdalla, from the Danville Muslim community, noted that the COVID-19 is fluid, and stated that “Islamic centers are watching the changes based on their locations and the prevalence rate of the disease and ease of restrictions.” To be safe, the Fiqh Council of North America issued an advisory for all mosques to comply with local health and state official guidelines for large congregational gatherings. Muslims were advised to safely pray at home with their families.
An Eid event was created, primarily for the children, a “Drive-By Eid!” which involved tables set up in front of the Danville mosque, loaded up with balloons, gift packages containing chocolates, candy, toys for the kids based on age and gender, cotton candy, popcorn, and food in take-out containers for the families to take home. Families were instructed to drive through without getting out of their cars.
The decision to forego traditional group Eid activities wasn’t an easy one; but both mosques agree that a fun time was had by All on Eid Day!
S. E. Jihad Levine (Sr. Safiyyah) is a Muslim Chaplain and the Director of Project Hurriyyah, a project that assists Muslim girls and women who are either incarcerated or on parole.