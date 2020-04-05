On approximately Friday, April 24, the Muslims in the Central Susquehanna Valley will join their brethren worldwide in observing the fast of the month of Ramadan. The month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Arabic calendar, and Muslims are commanded by God, in the Qur’an, to fast during this time.
The Islamic, or Hijri calendar, is a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months, and it’s used to determine all Islamic rituals such as the beginning and ending of Ramadan. This year, it’s expected that Muslims will begin Ramadan observance around April 24, and complete it around Saturday, May 23. Both the start and stop of all Islamic months, including the month of Ramadan, are determined by the visual sighting of the crescent moon, also called the hilal.
Global excitement occurs as Ramadan approaches! Once the hilal is sighted and announced, usually in mosques and over the internet, Muslims everywhere rush to congratulate each other with greetings such as “Ramadan Mubarak!” which generally translates to “Blessed Ramadan!” and with handshakes, hugs and kisses.
The Ramadan fast consists of abstaining from all food, water, and sexual relations from dawn to sunset. The breaking of the fast, or iftar, occurs at sunset when the fourth prayer of the day, Maghrib, arrives. Muslims break their fast with a small amount of food, usually a date or two, and a small amount of water. After that, they pray the Maghrib prayer, and then sit down to a nice dinner!
Iftars can occur at home with family, but many Muslims like to have iftar at the mosques with community. Later in the evening, after everyone has eaten, many Muslims pray an optional prayer called “Taraweeh,” which can be prayed at home or in the mosques. Many Muslims like to pray the Taraweeh in the mosques because they enjoy the feel of communal prayer.
This year, however, the emergence of the novel coronavirus presents a unique challenge for houses of worship that have to look at how to prepare for religious worship and holidays such as Easter and Passover. And Ramadan is no exception.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home guidelines will remain in place statewide until the end of April. Imams and mosque leadership, as well as every individual Muslim, would be wise to start planning now for Ramadan observance and celebrations.
Leadership needs to rethink large mosque parties and how to maintain social distancing during communal prayer when we know that even asymptomatic people can spread coronavirus to others.
What about Ramadan parties and dinners in our homes? Going to visit other Muslims? Especially to the homes of Muslims who have vulnerable elders living there. It’s not uncommon for many Muslims to have multiple generations living within one house.
How about those hugs, kisses and handshakes?
There’s a beautiful hadith (saying of Prophet Muhammad, peace upon him) that encourages us all to engage in creative thinking to enjoy our religious holidays in a way that keeps everyone safe and healthy:
“Do not harm and do not be a cause of harm.” —Ibn Maajah
Ramadan will present challenges this year. With trust in our Lord and the love of our families, we can find creative ways to enjoy this Ramadan, God willing. Perhaps this year it’s best to just stay home, listen for updates from the PA Department of Health, and enjoy Ramadan with our families!
S. E. Jihad Levine (Sr. Safiyyah) is a Muslim Chaplain and the Director of Project Hurriyyah, a project that assists Muslim girls and women who are either incarcerated or on parole.