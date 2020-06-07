Our mail delivered an interesting letter from a faithful reader of my articles. Mrs. Richard Kahley sent me a noteworthy letter of her husband, Richard Kahley, of Beaver Springs. Here is his story.
“Hello Joe Diblin, I was very interested in your column of a few weeks ago when you expressed interest in a crew chief who was more experienced than two pilots you were trying to train.
I just turned 89 on May 1 but recall my years from 1951-1954 when I was 19-22 years old. I was in Texas and New Mexico in the Air Force just as the Air Corps changed from brown to blue uniforms. A few weeks ago your column was about Earl Courtney. We went into the service together on Jan. 3, 1951. I still talk to him and see him quite frequently.
I grew up on a farm in Benfer outside of Beaver Springs and I was mechanically inclined. In the service, I went to A and E school and was a crew chief and a B-50 bomber, at the age of 19 — in charge of a million-dollar bomber — WOW!
In one year, I went from a Pvt to a Sgt. I had special clearance from the FBI to be in SAC, (Strategic Air Command) under General Curtis LeMay. Many times the officers chose my plane to fly and of course, I went along. We went to England and Guam. Most of the other crew chiefs were married and didn’t want to go. I was in Japan for R & R.
One time the plane beside me caught on fire and I told my two crew members to grab fire extinguishers, get ready, I’m taxiing out of here — so I did — to get away from the one on fire!
The next day I was called into the commanding officer. He said he heard I taxied my plane without authority. I said, “Yes sir.” He said, “Well, you know you didn’t have authority to do that — but you did the right thing!” Now, because of it, crew members will have the authority to taxi a plane in case of an emergency.
I was discharged early, December 1954, a month early, because they did not want to go through an honorable discharge during the holidays. I drove straight through from New Mexico, taking naps along the way, so anxious to get home to Beaver Springs to family and friends. In my four years away, I was only home two times. Glad to be back home!”
If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact Joe Diblin at 570-473-2594.