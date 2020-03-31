In one year, Renee Snyder, of Sunbury, went through a divorce, job loss, cancer diagnosis and the loss of her mother.
“It was a lot,” she said, the pain still evident in her tone when she talks about 2014. “But I survived. Five years cancer-free.”
Besides her oncologist, Mayur Patel, MD, Geisinger Selinsgrove - Hematology and Oncology, Snyder gives credit for her survival to her primary care provider, Thomas A. Hepner, Jr., MD, internal medicine at Geisinger Sunbury - Community Medicine.
“I certainly wouldn’t have wanted to do a cancer journey without him,” Snyder, 51, said of Hepner. “Also, I’m diabetic, so he’s been part of my life for quite a while. He’s been my PCP for well over 20 years now. He was instrumental to my peace of mind while I was going through chemo and everything else.”
Snyder’s situation mirrors that of countless patients who have found the benefit in establishing routine care with a personal care provider (PCP), be it a physician, physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner. PCPs can get to know their patients and guide them through medical situations.
“Many times there’s a patient that comes in that I’ve known for 20 years,” Hepner said. “I’ll say, ‘Mr. Smith, you don’t seem yourself.’ And I can say that because I know what their self is because I’ve been taking care of them for years.”
Shawn McGlaughlin, MD, medical director of primary care at Evangelical Community Hospital, noted that, all too often, patients today do not have a PCP.
“Patients tend to reach out when they have trouble and are looking for guidance,” he said. “The younger the patient, the more unlikely they have a PCP.”
McGlaughlin, also a family physician at Family Medicine of Evangelical-Mifflinburg, cited studies showing that about 45 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds do not have an established personal care provider. The same is true for about 18 percent of 50- to 64-year-olds, and even for about 12 percent of those 64 and older. These numbers are significant, he said, because of the benefits PCPs can offer in routine care as well as knowledgeable referrals when needed.
People are more likely to seek medical care when they have a relationship with a care provider they trust.
“There are some medical issues that are quite personal,” Hepner said. “I myself don’t feel comfortable walking into a room and divulging a list of this personal information to someone I just met. I think a lot of medical issues don’t get dealt with because patients aren’t comfortable divulging them.”
Snyder felt her longstanding relationship with Dr. Hepner helped her through her challenging situation.
“I was free to say whatever I wanted, whatever I was thinking or feeling,” she said.
Knowing Snyder as well as he did, Hepner was able to offer comfort as both a physician and a person concerned with her wellbeing.
“One thing that really stuck out to me was, when I talked to him for the first time about the changes in my diabetic care during the cancer, he asked if he could pray with me, and I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Snyder said. “People don’t put too much worth to that, but I sure did.”
Part of a PCP’s job is to refer patients to specialists when needed. Hepner chuckled when he described specialists as doctors who know a lot about a little, while PCPs know a little about a lot. Through treating so many cases they know how to recognize symptoms and determine the best treatment path.
But even specialists focus on specialties within their area of expertise, McGlaughlin said. He gave an example of an Ear, Nose and Throat specialist who focuses on the ear and nose more than the throat. Knowing this, and with their traditional concern for their own patients, PCPs are able to steer their patients to the specialist they think is best.
“I’m going to refer my patient to another colleague that I, myself, would go to,” McGlaughlin said. “If there’s someone I would not refer myself or a family member to, I’m not going to do that with anyone else.”
Beyond that, PCPs consider their patient’s personal needs.
“We establish relationships with specialists,” McGlaughlin said. “We know their bedside manners, and we know our patients and how they would interact. This helps us to steer the patient to wherever the most benefit is going to be achieved.”
“Once your doctor knows you, you’re in a much better spot,” Snyder said. “I felt more secure in that (Hepner) knew my background. He knew me as a person.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Send e-mail comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.