“I haven’t seen one of those since I left Shamokin,” an elderly man behind me in the grocery store line exclaimed. Turning around, I noticed him pointing to my headscarf, a covering worn by many Muslim women. Because my family is from Eastern Europe, I knew he was referring to the “babushka,” a headscarf worn by many ladies from that region, and one I’m personally familiar with because my Polish grandmother wore one.
But nothing seems to fascinate, even infuriate many people more than the head coverings and face veils worn by Muslim women, often seeing them as exotic, oppressive, or even anti-American.
Religious head coverings in Islam are known by many names, mentioned in the Quran, and attitudes toward them defy easy explanation. Coverings like the blue burqas, worn by most Muslim women under Taliban dictate in Afghanistan, for example, are full-bodied, and ignite political firestorms about women’s rights. Other names for head coverings include headscarf, khimar, veil, and hijab.
Exotic headscarves can be seen on the runway during New York Fashion Week as well as on the heads of Muslim fashion models working all over the globe. CNN’s Nada Bashir and NPR’s Asma Khalid are two well-known hijab-wearing Muslim women in media who many of us may be familiar seeing on our TV screens.
But I’ve personally had people yell at me from their moving cars, “Go back to your country,” although I was born in America. Ironic how a scarf on my head makes my American citizenship suspect.
Internationally, more than a half-dozen European countries restrict religious attire for Muslim women. America’s First Amendment, thankfully, bars any laws prohibiting the free exercise of religion for all American citizens.
Some Muslim women consider the wearing of hijab oppressive because it’s forced upon them by their cultures or their families. This is wrong. There’s a huge distinction in Islam between culture and religion. Because a majority of the citizens in a Muslim-populated country do or believe certain things, that doesn’t mean it’s correct according to Islamic scriptural authority.
“There is no compulsion in religion ...” (Quran, 2:256)
No one “should” be able to force a Muslim woman to do anything. A Muslim obeys God, not any human being. However, many Muslim women will bow to the pressure of their cultures concerning the wearing of hijab as to not embarrass their families or disobey their wishes.
We find the tradition of religious head covering in Jewish and Christian traditions as well. The Virgin Mary is always pictured wearing a head veil. Many Catholic nuns wear “habits.” In some traditional Jewish communities, women wear a head covering called a “tichel.” Bonnets are worn by many traditional Quaker women, and here in Pennsylvania, we’re accustomed to seeing Amish and Mennonite women wearing prayer coverings and veils which can vary in style and color according to their communities.
When chosen for herself, and choice is the key word, the wearing of hijab or the face veil in Islam is a beautiful expression of faith. When forced, like anything else, it can be hated and oppressive.
S. E. Jihad Levine (Sr. Safiyyah) is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a project that assists Muslim girls and women who are either incarcerated or on parole. She writes about Islam from a generalized Sunni perspective.