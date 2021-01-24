Bernard B. Rumberger, 82, of Long Neck, Delaware, formerly of Coal Township, died Dec. 4, 2020 at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, Delaware.
Rumberger, who was better known as Santa Bernie throughout Shamokin and all of Northumberland County for many years in the 1980s and 1990s, was the leader of the Santa Bernie Children’s Fund. The fund was established in 1986 after a published story about him playing Santa on his front porch during the holiday and a reader sent a $50 contribution which sparked the start of a fund.
In the story, Rumberger said he gave candy to children who visited him and wished he could do more for the children.
Stories about the first donation sparked the launch of a non-profit organization that raised thousands of dollars and gave Rumberger the opportunity to do what he always wanted to do, help underprivileged and ill children not only at Christmas but throughout the year.
A committee was formed to manage the non-profit and before long, Rumberger was visiting children in hospitals dressed like Santa passing out gifts. And when word came about children with serious illnesses, the fund arranged for the children and their families to visit Walt Disney World in Florida. In fact, it was only one month after the fund was started that a 14-year-old boy with cancer came to light and the committee voted to make him the first child to go to Florida. Since the fund had limited resources at that time, an anonymous donor helped with the costs.
Before long fire companies throughout Shamokin and Coal Township began holding fund-raisers for the cause and Santa Bernie was able to expand his mission and visited children in hospitals as far away as Philadelphia bringing smiles to the faces of children in pediatric wards at times when they had little to smile about. Then, for the Christmas holiday, the fund spent thousands of dollars on the most popular gifts those years and provided them to agencies that served underprivileged children.
When it came to the many trips to Walt Disney World, the committee worked with Disney which had cast members greet the families and provide personal audiences with Disney characters and provided many mementos for them to take home.
In 1990, then U.S. Representative Paul Kanjorski and a host of other public officials nominated Rumberger for the Presidential Action Award.
Rumberger and his wife, Gayle, spent the last 20 years living in Delaware.
He attended Coal Township High School where he was a standout football player and a member of the 1955 championship team. He was selected as First All Stater that year. He graduated in 1957 and was married to Gayle in 1958.
Rumberger owned and operated a hoagie shop for several years and then worked for 27 years as a PennDOT foreman. He was a life member of Maine Fire Company and Fairview Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife Gayle; three children, Gia Koshinskie and her husband Ray of Coal Township; Bernard J. Rumberger and his wife Tracy (Tobias) of Coal Township, and Eric and his wife Tracy (Snyder) of Trevorton; eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Three brothers, Dr. William Rumberger, Sunbury, Samuel J. Rumberger II of Bloomsburg, and Robert R. Rumberger of Elysburg. A sister, Patricia Kashnoski, preceded him in death.