The American Cancer Society study attributes the decrease in cancer mortalities over the last three decades to “reductions in smoking, earlier detection, and improvements in treatment, which are reflected in long-term declines in mortality for the four leading cancers: lung, breast, colorectal and prostate.” Lung cancer, the report states, is the leading cause of cancer death and accounts for more deaths than breast, prostate and colorectal cancers combined. The decline in deaths from lung cancer accounts for nearly half of the overall decline in cancer mortality in the past five years and saw a record single-year drop both in 2017 and 2018.
Mackley believes that is due to a different “mix” in the type of lung cancer we’re seeing these days, versus what might have been more common 20 years ago – when 90 percent of all lung cancer cases were smoking related. This, he said, affected a whole generation of people in which the majority of adults smoked, and it took about 20 to 30 years for the cancer to develop.
Today, Mackley said, there are fewer cases of lung cancer caused by smoking and more cases now associated with the human papillomavirus. The smoking-related lung cancer was harder to treat, he explains, so the hope is that now with an HPV vaccine and more effective treatment for the type of lung cancer we are mostly seeing today, that those numbers will continue to decline.
What has the potential to throw a wrench in that positive direction, however, is once again — you guessed it —COVID. Specifically in its indirect impacts of stress and resulting in unhealthy lifestyle choices among many. As Sholi shared, “People are smoking more, which is obviously going to affect the rates of cancer eventually.”
Even so, there is hope in more advanced lung cancer treatment. Sholi said they now use a combination of treatments for some forms of lung cancer that utilizes immunotherapy – “a drug that allows your own immune system to kill cancer cells, without all the side effects” of chemotherapy.
Other forms of lung cancer are caused by a genetic mutation that drives the cancer to grow, and Sholi said there is a chemotherapy pill that can focus on that particular mutation.
Those even with stage 4 lung cancer are living longer these days, from two to five years, Sholi said – something that was unheard of years ago.
“It’s really a great time to be in the field of oncology,” he said.