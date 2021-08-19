On the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur (this year on Sept. 16) we read the passages from the Book of Leviticus, Chapter 16, that describe the ritual sacrifice performed by the High Priest to atone for the sins of the community. We no longer have high priests, or do sacrificial offerings, but Jewish tradition uses these as templates for contemporary worship. Yom Kippur means “Day of Atonement” and our primary task as Jews on this day is to, ourselves, make atonement with God for ourselves, and our communities. We certainly have this obligation all year round, but we use this as an opportunity to have a clean slate.
In the biblical era, atonement was done through the mediation of the priest and ritual sacrifice. Today, we are responsible for the work of atonement and to replace animal sacrifice with righteous actions and passionate prayer.
The ancient Rabbinic Sages taught that the High Holy Day season is a time for us to unflinchingly face our shortcomings, the relationships we have that need mending, the actions we take that are unhealthy, and all the ways we have missed the mark in the preceding year.
Knowing how difficult this can be, they prescribe a process called Cheshbon HaNefesh, or Accounting of the Soul. Rosh Hashana (the Jewish New Year) which precedes Yom Kippur by 10 days, is the start of the holy days, but the time to start Cheshbon Hanefesh is a month earlier.
During this time we ask ourselves: how have we been as a partner, parent, friend, or family member? How are we as community members and co-workers? Have we knowingly or unknowingly wronged anyone? Are there rifts in relationships that need repair?
Making amends and seeking forgiveness may be painful, but nurturing resentments or continuing to perpetuate offenses imprisons us in a life dangerously out of balance with our best nature.
This last difficult year has brought into sharp focus some of the deeply embedded injustices in our country and globally. If Cheshbon Hanefesh, Accounting of the Soul, is the pathway to atonement for each of us. We are also obligated to perform it on behalf of our society.
We are required to set aside the pride, fear, shame, or apathy that leads us to disregard the brokenness in the world. It is up to us to commit ourselves to changing, making amends, healing relationships, and forging new paths, no matter how difficult or painful. Examination and change are not a betrayal, they are an act of love, and a restoration of balance in each of our lives.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.