Retired teacher brings famous scientist to life

NORTHUMBERLAND — As a retired Mifflinburg High School chemistry teacher, Ronald Blatchley has been a fitting choice to portray Joseph Priestley, an 18th century Northumberland County resident, known best for discovering oxygen.
Blatchley was first asked to portray Priestley in 1983, for the 250th birthday celebration planned at the Joseph Priestley House. Blatchley volunteered to do chemistry demonstrations and has been doing them ever since.
“I just enjoy doing chemistry demos, and it is always fun for me to see the reactions of the audience,” he said. “The kids are especially fun, as everything is new to them and they are — usually — paying close attention to see what happens next.”
On Sunday, during the Joseph Priestley House’s combined annual Commonwealth Charter Day and Priestley’s Birthday Celebration event, Blatchley, once again in character, plans to demonstrate alchemy, he said, “as I change a copper penny into ‘gold’ and show how carbon dioxide and hydrogen were first discovered — both of which preceded Priestley’s work.”
Though Priestley’s experiment with oxygen began with a mercury compound, Blatchley said he can’t replicate it, but does will to “show how it can be made with common household chemicals,” he said — an experiment that children will be encouraged to try at home.
Following that, Blatchley said, “I will do several demos that illustrate the properties of oxygen as it reacts with other substances. And finish with a loud (but harmless) explosion.”
Priestley considered the ministry his primary calling and teaching as his second, Blatchley explained. “He was not primarily a scientist, but he had an active, inquiring mind and a knack for designing and performing scientific experiments.”
For decades, he said, Priestley was “the world’s reigning authority on electricity.”
Blatchley has read a number of books about Priestley and his associates, and has a small collection in his personal library. He has also made several trips to England, where he visited sites associated with Priestley. He knows a lot about the man, but he doesn’t consider himself to be a Priestley scholar, nor an actor — so he doesn’t attempt a Yorkshire accent when he portrays him.
“Rather,” he said, “I try to make his chemistry and the science of his day the focus of my presentations.”
Blatchley has collected some apparatus and constructed some of his own, which he said “looks like it could have come out of an 18th Century laboratory.”
But he also is known to use some 21st Century soda bottles, he said, “as they work well for my needs and are easy to replace if they get broken.”
It actually seems like something Priestley would have done himself.
“Priestley was a practical fellow,” Blatchley said. “He would have used soda bottles with plastic caps if he could have found them anywhere.”