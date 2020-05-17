Reviewing some facts about World War II

During the Memorial Day period, it might be an appropriate time to review some awesome facts concerning the sound decision to drop two atomic bombs on Japan in World War II, which ended that war and saved thousands of lives.
William Russell Jr. of Lewisburg called my attention to a booklet titled "TOP SECRET" that was researched in the National Archives, Washington, D.C., and written by J.M. Davis. The publication presented the elaborate plans for the American invasion of Japan, how close we came to launching that invasion, and the awful surprises the Japanese had for us when we invaded. Casualties on both sides were predicted to be extremely high.
On July 26, 1945, the United Nations issued the Potsdam Proclamation, which called upon Japan to surrender unconditionally or face total destruction. Japan broadcast to the world they would refuse to surrender. At the same time, U.S. Intelligence was monitoring internal Japanese radio reports and broadcasts. They revealed that all schools were closed in order to mobilize its school children. It was arming its civilian population and turning Japan into a nation of fortified caves and underground defenses.
Every village had some type of war manufacturing activity. Hidden in mines, railway tunnels, under viaducts and in basements, work was being done to construct warplanes. The Japanese were also building a rocket propelled bomb like the German V-1, but piloted to a target by a suicidal pilot. Allied Intelligence guessed that Japan only had 2,500 military aircraft remaining of which 300 could be flown. At the end of the war, we learned that the combined Army and Navy had a total of 12,725 planes! Most of the planes would have been used as Kamikaze suicide weapons.
Other Kamikaze-type weapons included 300 suicide two-man submarines with a 1,320-pound bomb in the nose for ramming attacks. They also had 120 human suicide torpedoes which carried a 3,500-pound warhead capable of sinking the largest American vessels. One other suicide weapon consisted of 4,000 motor boats armed with high explosive warheads. The targets for all the suicide weapons were to be the American troopships participating in the invasion.
The Japanese concluded they could kill far more Americans by sinking one troopship than by sinking 30 destroyers. Furthermore, Japan was convinced they could shatter the invasion attempt by sinking the troop ships and thereby demoralize the U.S. As a result they could force a less than unconditional surrender and a more face-saving ending for Japan.
If some of the U.S. troops survived all the suicide weapons, the Japanese had devised a network of beach defenses consisting of electronically detonated mines farthest off shore, then three lines of suicide divers, followed by mines planted all over the beaches. Any survivors of all that horror had to face a Japanese Army and civilian population inflamed by a national slogan, “One Hundred Million Will Die for the Emperor and Nation.” They were all prepared to fight the American invaders to the death. Millions of civilians had undergone training in defense and guerilla warfare. They were armed with ancient rifles, mines, dynamite, Molotov cocktails and mortars. Others were carrying swords, only bows, axes and even spears.
The author commented, “Intelligence studies and realistic postwar estimates show quite clear that the battle for Japan might have resulted in the worst blood bath in the history of modern warfare. At best, the invasion of Japan would have resulted in a long and bloody siege. At worst, it could have been a battle of extermination between two different civilizations.” And we could have added at that time — with Russia lurking in the background.
On Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, atomic bombs were exploded over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and within days the war with Japan ended. Would anyone care to guess what the casualties might have been if the two bombs had not ended the war?
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.