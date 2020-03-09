MILTON — Success stories always have happy endings, but it’s different when a person is in the middle of their story, working at it but not yet knowing the ending.
Reader Moten, 45, is struggling to make his story a success.
“It’s been rough,” Moten said, pointing out that he grew up in a dysfunctional household in Milton. He has a good relationship with some of his siblings, but in childhood, he strived to be seen. Humor helped.
“At my youngest ages, I was talking to people and they never replied to me,” he said. “It was like I was dead. I thought, ‘What’s going on here?’ Then as soon as I said something off the wall that was crazy, that didn’t make sense, people were like, ‘Ooh, say it again. Say it again.’”
“He just jokes about everything,” said Sherry Curtis, Moten’s sister, who lives in Maryland. “He’s the light of the party.”
In second grade, he wrote once upon a time stories that his teacher, Mrs. Schultz, had him share with the class.
“I will never forget her,” he said.
As a young adult, Moten was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and, in the mid-2000s, was imprisoned for probation violations from DUI and drug charges.
“I hit rock bottom in my life,” he said. “I would call my life back then a Murphy’s Law. Everything was going bad in my life. I was in jail thinking, man, I wish I would have done things differently.”
Through his sister, April Woodton, he started going to Revival Tabernacle Church in Milton, where he was baptized in 2017. He said he hasn’t used drugs since 2016 and hasn’t had a drink since September 2018.
“I don’t miss it,” he said. “I don’t like feeling out of it. I like to stay on top of my Ps and Qs, being aware of my surroundings.”
“I am so incredibly grateful there are people in the community who are trying to rehabilitate themselves and be productive citizens,” said Revival Tabernacle’s Pastor James Bond. “And I believe that Reader is working toward that.”
Moten credits his church and mental health counselors at Bethesda, in Lewisburg, with helping him onto a better path.
“I gave my life to Christ and developed a relationship with Him since nobody was ever there for me,” he said. “I’ve made mistakes along the way but things have been much better because of having God in my life.”
“Even if he’s going through something, he has a way of making people laugh and smile,” Curtis said.
Moten plans on studying psychology at Purdue University Global next semester. Last fall he started training in Brazilian jujitsu.
“This helps me stay disciplined and teaches me to focus,” he said. “In addition to my relationship with God, this helps me the most, and I believe it will also help others.”
He’s trying to build a relationship with his six children, Shovonne, Aliyah, Jordan, Dejia, Deshaun and Nevaeh, ranging from 26 to 4 years old.
“I love my kids,” he said.
And even though he’s in a custody battle for 4-year-old Nevaeh, he also wants to thank his children’s mothers: Tierney Boyles, Jenny Baney and Terri Adams Nash.
“They’re the three perfect mothers. They’re strong,” Moten said. “There’s no creature stronger than a woman.”
Moten has auditioned twice for America’s Got Talent and hopes to perform on the show and use that success to launch into a new life.
“They need to watch for me because I will be a famous comedian someday,” he said, “Then I can come back and help all the people who have helped me. It’s my way to say thank you and to apologize.”
When asked for advice for others, he said to stay in control of your life.
“Go to God. Ask God,” he said. “If God’s not implemented in it, just plan on going back to jail. Plan on failing. It’s inevitable without Him.”
He recalled a friend from school, Brad Gaugler, who is now a police officer and once talked to Moten.
“He said, ‘Think positive.’ And that always runs through my head,” Moten said. “For years I thought negative. I have a long way to go, but I’ll get there.”