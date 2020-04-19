Most everybody has heard of Lady Godiva. She shows up as a brand name, as a character in comedy sketches, and as the subject of films, paintings, sculptures and novels.
Occasionally, salacious versions of her even find their way into the porn industry — which points to something else everybody knows about Godiva. She rode publicly, naked as the day she was born, on the back of a horse.
What often gets forgotten, however, is why she made her famous horseback ride.
According to the story, her husband Leofric had saddled the people of Coventry, a town in his domain, with a crushing burden of tax. The townspeople, already poor, implored him to reconsider, but Leofric heartlessly refused.
Godiva, a woman of deep faith, was touched by their misery and joined her voice to theirs. Finally, worn down by his wife’s unending pleas, Leofric swore to lift the tax if she rode up and down Coventry’s streets at high noon in the nude.
Leofric hoped this would put an end to the matter. It was unimaginable that a nobly born woman — and one, to boot, as pious as Godiva — would humiliate herself in this way. But she called his bluff. Clad in only her long tresses, she did exactly what her husband demanded.
A chastened Leofric lifted the tax, and Godiva rode into legend.
Sticklers maintain that there’s no evidence to suggest that the Lady Godiva story is based on historical fact. There was an actual Godiva, or Godfigu (“God-gift,” in Old English), an 11th-century Anglo-Saxon noblewoman married to Leofric, Earl of Mercer. But the story of the famous ride didn’t appear until a century after her death, thereby casting doubt on its historicity.
Here’s the thing, though: the value of the story doesn’t depend on its facticity but rather on its moral and spiritual message.
Godiva is a person of privilege willing to sacrifice for the sake of those who have little or nothing. To strip naked in public — to risk everything — bespeaks a godly willingness to make oneself utterly vulnerable, totally without protection, to serve others. In Godiva’s case, this radical renunciation was to lift an unjust burden off people barely scraping by. It was an act of voluntary humiliation undertaken in the spirit of Christian love.
(Incidentally, the people of Coventry were so touched by her devotion to them that they all pledged to avert their eyes when she passed by on her horse. Only one of them, a tailor named Tom — “peeping Tom” — broke his promise and looked at her. God immediately struck him blind for his offense.)
The details of Godiva’s ride may be but dimly remembered today. But the very fact that her story has endured for so long suggests that the core truth embedded in it appeals to an ethical intuition deeply embedded in the human heart. All of us sense the moral beauty of lovingly sacrificing for the sake of others, as Godiva did for her people. It’s the Christian Passion story, played out again and again by good people throughout the centuries.
The Passion story is being played out in our own day too. Years from now, troubadours will sing of the heroes of the current pandemic, the world’s healthcare workers who have stripped themselves naked, so to speak, making themselves frighteningly vulnerable in order to ride to the rescue of people crushed by the weight of this merciless pandemic. The moral and spiritual beauty of their courageous sacrifices, sometimes even unto death, is the stuff of legend.
That’s why their Passion story, like Godiva’s, will be remembered and honored.
As for the Leofrics in our midst, the self-interested powerbrokers whose stupidity, greed, dishonesty, and moral callousness made a bad situation worse: they too will be remembered. And reviled.
Fr. Kerry Walters pastors Holy Spirit, a parish of the American National Catholic Church, located in Montandon. He may be contacted at ancclewisburgpa@gmail.com.