RiverStage Community Theatre announced its 2020-21 season will start in November after delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Throughout the pandemic, one of RiverStage’s biggest challenges was renting space at Greenspace Auditorium without being able to bring audiences in for productions for most of 2020 due to COVID-19. The organization recently received a disaster relief grant from the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation to offset some of their costs.
The first production will be “Twelve Angry Men,” written by Reginald Rose and directed by Derek Scott, from Nov. 6-15. The play was initially supposed to run last season but was canceled because of COVID-19. The play is an American tale about a murder trial, consensus-building and the power one person has to elicit change.
Then, on Dec. 13, RiverStage and Strictly Ballet will team up for the third annual presentation of “The Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker.” Amy Casimir will direct this local version of P.I. Tchaikovsky’s production, which will feature new scenes this year.
Virginia Zimmerman will direct F.H. Burnett’s “The Secret Garden” on Feb. 12-21. The story is about Mary Lennox, an orphan, as she uncovers the secrets of her uncle’s manor.
RiverStage will put on a production of “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” — written by Alan Ball and directed by Jennifer Wakeman — April 16-25. This comedy is about five reluctant, identically-clad bridesmaids who hide out in an upstairs bedroom for different reasons and discover their common bonds.
“Monty Python’s Spamalot,” written by Eric Idle and John DuPrez, will end the season on June 18-27. Jove Graham will be directing this Arthurian comedy, which was reschedule from last season due to the pandemic.
Tickets for “Twelve Angry Men” are on sale now at riverstagetheatre.org. People can also purchase Yearly Subscription Packages — which include discounted tickets to all four main stage shows and other benefits — at the website.
Between now and November, RiverStage will continue to monitor the COVID-19 conditions in the Valley and may offer some additional programming as conditions allow.