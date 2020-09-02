MIFFLINBURG — Like the rail trains that once chugged through town carrying materials needed for local factories to succeed, the Rusty Rail Brewing Company has chugged along during the pandemic, rising to the challenge of social distancing restrictions with determination.
“During this crisis, our staff has adapted well to the changes,” said Roxanne Kopelcheck, event director at the Rusty Rail. “Many good things have come along with the adaptations.”
Among the adaptations are new menu features.
“We have fish tacos on Thursdays, a rotating special every other Saturday with prime rib and our brisket platter,” said Rich Schrader, general manager at the Rusty Rail. “We also have our biweekly specials including Buffalo oysters and a Buffalo Cob salad beginning this Friday, homemade gelato and crème Brule.”
Upcoming specials are posted on the Rusty Rail’s Facebook page.
Although performers for the restaurant canceled their shows, leaving the Rail’s stage empty, guests can still enjoy food, drinks and now, a company store.
“We are super excited about our new company store,” Schrader said. “Our goal is to provide Rusty Rail Branded items such as shirts, hats, koozies and many other items.”
One of the goals of the company store is to go beyond RR merchandise to support and partner with local vendors, Schrader added.
“We will continue to grow our inventory, but just a few local vendors we have partnered with include Colonial Candle Crafters and Penn’s Creek Pottery,” he said. “You can also find your favorite Rusty Rail craft beer. We have both warm and cold selections for carry out.”
Beer sales have increased this year, as well.
“Our best-sellers continue to be Fog Monster, our NE style IPA, and Fool’s Gold, our Imperial Peanut Butter Hefeweizen,” Schrader said. “We are also excited to have a continuing selection of current releases. The continuing selection of current releases has created just another reason for people to make Rusty Rail a destination brewery.”
The Rusty Rail still accommodates wedding receptions, although bridal couples have had to cut their guest lists. Kopelcheck helped with a wedding on Tuesday that had 23 guests. On Friday, she will oversee a wedding with 25 guests, and then another 25 on Monday.
Brides and grooms are handling the modifications with poise, often investing in higher-end meals for the smaller sized crowd.
“They’re very resilient,” Kopelcheck said. “They’re making the most out of it, making it a really nice experience for their families.”
Smaller weddings do truly have an advantage, Kopelcheck has observed, allowing a more intimate, personal touch.
“Since the wedding doesn’t have many guests, the couple is able to splurge on the guests that they do have, in appetizers, favors, the bar, etc.,” she said. “The thing that stood out the most to us at our smaller weddings is that all of the guests have a closer connection, and nobody was left out.”
She expects the trend of smaller weddings and a little more doting on guests to continue into the future.
“They’re making it about the food,” Kopelcheck said. “It’s not your average wedding experience. They’re being very particular, and I love it. It’s really fun.”
