The use of salt or similar de-icing agents applied in the winter to melting snow and ice can create several types of injuries to landscape plantings.
Salts affect the growth of plants in several ways: by accumulating specific ions in toxic concentration within plant tissues; by increasing osmotic pressure differences and causing desiccation (drying); by altering mineral nutrition balances; and by altering soil structure.
Symptoms of excessive salt resemble those caused by drought or root injury.
Stunted, yellow foliage, premature fall color, marginal scorch and twig dieback. These symptoms are very common of other plant disorders, which sometimes makes the diagnosis process very intricate for salt injury.
Most of the damage results from runoff collecting in the root system of plant material and spray from snowplows directly contacting plant foliage, buds and twigs. The degree of damage depends on several factors: species of plant, amount of salt, amount of rainfall and type of soil.
Homeowners are limited in what they can do themselves to mitigate salt damage: spraying off the salt from the trees that receive physical contact of salt due to plowing (though in freezing conditions that may be easier said than done) and planting species that are resistant to salt damage.
There are certain situations that salt damage is more obvious, though even in these circumstances it is recommended to test the soil for soluble salts and sodium to make positive that this is the issue that needs to be corrected.
In recent years calcium products have gained popularity for tree and shrub salt injury mitigation. These products will displace the salts — specifically, sodium — which allows them to be leached more readily.
The best treatment for high soil concentrations of salt is prevention. Consider using sand or cinders on your own property where possible. Sodium chloride is a material used by state agencies to keep the roads clear. Calcium chloride is a great deal safer for the environment but not quite as effective at melting ice as sodium and it costs much more. Calcium chloride is usually the best option for your own driveway and sidewalks.
When the salt is coming and you know it, avoid piling salt and snow around plants or in places where the resulting saltwater will drain in the root zone of your plants when the snow melts. If you end up with salt-laden snow near your plants, irrigating the area when the snow is melting may help to flush some of the salt away.
Soil conditions from excessive salt concentrations can be long-lasting. Beware of the damage salt can do to your plant material, it can be fatal.
When your driveway is iced over and you’re late for work, the last thing on your mind is the shrubs at the end of the driveway, covered with snow.
Remember that your plants cannot move to a more desirable location when their area becomes polluted. Contact a certified arborist if you believe your trees or shrubs have been affected by salts.
Cody Kouneski is an Arborist Representative for Bartlett Tree Experts and is a ISA Certified Arborist. Email comments and questions at ckouneski@bartlett.com or call 570-922-0113.