Only a fraction of the typical audience filled the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium Saturday night for the final of three performances of “Oliver,” and yet new director Elizabeth Snow is thankful in the midst of a coronavirus-changed landscape for many of the region’s #ValleyMusicals for 2020.
“We certainly saw a dip in ticket sales due to everything that has been going on, but I consider us to be one of the lucky schools – we did not have to cancel or postpone like so many others,” she said.
The final curtain closed for “Oliver” less than 36 hours before Governor Tom Wolf’s mandatory closure of all public school districts for two weeks and ahead what would have been the Valley’s busiest weekend for high school musicals. Four schools were slated to stage productions this weekend, including Selinsgrove’s “Mamma Mia!,” Southern Columbia’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Mifflinburg’s “Shrek the Musical” and Mount Carmel’s “Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
“This is certainly an unfortunate situation,” said Brandon Mowery, the new musical director for Mount Carmel gearing up for his first show in the role. “The kids have worked very hard and were really coming into form at the end of last week. This is deflating, to say the least.”
The next step for his program, as is the case with many, is completely up in the air at the moment. Rachel Ulsh, the director for Selinsgrove’s production, admitted that most schools aren’t sure what to expect until things settle down. Meanwhile, Southern Columbia director Letha Stone is a bit more optimistic.
“As of right now, we are working with MTI (Musical Theatre International) to change our dates to April 17, 18 and 19,” she said. “The kids are ready to go and we have our rehearsal score music, so students can practice on their own. Once we get back in school, we will start doing our dress rehearsals through April until our showtime.”
The mandatory school closures are impacting shows originally slated further out, as well, including Midd-West’s “Bye Bye, Birdie,” originally scheduled for April 2-5.
“We are in an unprecedented situation. If a blizzard were to roll through the region, we’d do our best to pick other dates and could move on. What makes the current situation tricky, is that we have no idea how long school will be out of session or the duration of large group assembly restrictions,” said Midd-West musical director Kathryn Gaugler. “Many of us are concerned that there will not be that opportunity to perform the musical depending on when or if school resumes. Across the country, there are schools issuing blanket cancellations of all large attendance events like theatrical performances, sporting events, concerts and proms. My heart aches for our seniors that have put so much hard work into the shows across the region that may never get their final performance.”
Shamokin’s production of “Newsies” was scheduled for the same weekend.
“We are in postponement phase. It may be more than a month depending on how things work out,” said Shamokin musical director Kevin Styers. “It will be rescheduled and our administration is really in support of our program and making sure it still happens. Our kids have worked very hard, and we were actually already running full rehearsals before this all took place.”
Styers admitted that while his students were obviously disappointed, they understand the situation and are ready to run with the show when things are more suitable.
“They have put hours and hours and hours of work into the production. It is a huge undertaking, especially when you factor in the costs of putting on a show, including getting the rights, rentals and pre-expenses such as programs,” he said. “We want to make sure that we move things forward in the best way possible and that people support the kids when we are able to move forward.”
Mifflinburg's director Patricia Wagner said they are looking at rescheduling their production of "Shrek the Musical," which was slated to run this weekend. "We don't have any dates in mind because everything is up in the air, but our administration is so supportive and we are keeping our fingers crossed."
Alison Tomko, the director of Sunbury Christian Academy’s “Peter Pan Junior” has more time until the originally planned show date of April 24-26, but realizes that the ripple effect of the closure will definitely impact the show even if it goes on as planned.
“The impact currently, is rehearsal time. We will go two weeks without a formal rehearsal at this point,” she said. “The anticipation, however, is definitely that these closures could extend longer than two weeks. At this point, if we extend further, the show would need to be postponed in order to allow the students time to practice with sets, set changes and work out the technical aspects of our show. Due to the intricate nature of the technical aspects of our show such as a flying Tinkerbell, etc., this would take a few weeks to perfect. A delay of the show dates will be inevitable if we extend the closure to more than three weeks.”
Directors, and school administrations, are doing all they can to avoid possible cancellation of any of the remaining shows for numerous reasons.
“Financially, we depend on our ticket sales. With the cost to produce a show normally around $5,000 for just rights and performance materials, added to the cost of building a set, paying for supplemental musicians and compiling costumes and props, I doubt any school can simply brush off the expenses and not feel the impact,” she said. “I’m not sure how we will proceed next year without the revenue of ticket sales or reimbursement of some of the costs if we do cancel the show. Ultimately, though, our greatest concern is for the health and safety of our students and community.”
Tomko agreed that complete cancellation would be difficult for a variety of reasons.
“This year, we have opened our production to elementary students, as well as high school students. The younger actors have so much excitement being given this opportunity, so the saying that ‘the show must go on’ rings in my head as a director,” said Tomko. “Then, of course, there is the money that has already gone into creating the musical. From signage, T-shirts and the rights, just to mention a few, the importance of bringing in money from ticket sales is critical to the future of the theater department. Performing to an audience and drawing people into our school to see what we have to offer not only keeps our theater program running, but promotes the school as well.”
Which is why Snow is hoping that people throughout the Valley step up and support the shows at other schools when and if they officially hit the stage.
“I encourage people to find ways to support their local school's theater programs once they open again,” she said. “Really, we should also be thinking about all of our students who are facing great disappointment and letdown throughout the constant changes going on, as they find themselves missing out on performances, team competitions and other opportunities they have been working towards.”
Line Mountain, Lewisburg, Danville and Meadowbrook join Warrior Run as schools that have already staged shows this spring. Shikellamy's "Once on This Island" joins Mifflinburg, Southern Columbia, Selinsgrove, Mount Carmel, Shamokin, Midd-West and Sunbury Christian as schools still facing the uncertainty of what is to come.