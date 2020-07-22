SELINSGROVE — The Old Herman School, built in 1842, has opened this summer for tours on Sunday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. through Sept. 6. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be maintained for the safety of guides and guests. Admission is free.
The school remained in operation for 40 years, during a national push for free, accessible education, said Mary Sullivan, treasurer of the Herman School Association.
“At that time they were building public schoolhouses everywhere, with the idea that students wouldn’t have to come more than a mile in any direction,” Sullivan said, adding wryly, “In spite of those stories of people walking miles to school and back.”
The school was named after John Herman, a farmer who owned the property. In 1882, the schoolchildren were relocated to nearby Boyer Schoolhouse, a brick building that was presumably easier to maintain than the wooden Herman school.
“We’re lucky that we still have this plank building,” Sullivan said.
“It’s the oldest structure of its kind around,” said Bill Clawser, president of the Herman School Association.
Before even entering the building, visitors can see a relic from past days, the school outhouse.
“Little kids are just amazed that there is an outhouse rather than a bathroom,” Sullivan said. “It’s a two-seater, which was deluxe at that time.”
Visitors also marvel at the lack of electricity or school cafeteria while being guided through the entryway/cloakroom, with hooks on the wall for students’ coats, and into the classroom with the teacher’s desk, replicas of student desks and the school bell that the teacher took outside to ring at the start of lessons.
Textbooks and maps of the day show the geography of the late 1800s, and a United States flag boasts 26 stars for each of our young country’s states. People can also see original lunch buckets, slates and graphite pencils, and a dunce cap, “to show how students were kept in line and punished back in the day,” Sullivan said. “And if that didn’t work, they always had the switch.”
“I can talk about being hit with a hickory switch,” Clawser said. “And the dunce cap, that’s a joke today, but you think of all the people who went through that who are people of character today.”
Visitors appreciate the rarity of stepping into a schoolhouse comparable to what Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House on the Prairie” books described.
“The first time I went in the building, I was just sort of overcome just by the environment of the building,” Clawser said. “Just seeing the structure, the way it looked inside, knowing it was an old school.”
“A lot of times when we get older visitors, they sit back and tell us about their own one-room schoolhouse days,” Sullivan said.
The Herman School Association sponsors scholarships for Snyder County students planning to work in education. This year’s recipients were Madison Alexander, from Midd-West Area High School, and Rebecca Sharpless, from Selinsgrove Area High School.
Local Boy Scouts have worked on Eagle Scout projects at the Old Herman School, and volunteer tour guides and board members are always welcome, along with visitors.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.