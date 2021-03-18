SELINSGROVE — Four students from Selinsgrove Area High School recently achieved the coveted honor of joining a select group of high school musicians from 13 states for the NAfME 2021 All-Eastern Honor Ensembles.
From among 1,150 All-State applicants, 719 musicians were selected and ranked by their state presidents to fill five ensembles; the orchestra, symphonic band, mixed chorus, treble chorus, and jazz ensemble.
Among that number were Selinsgrove senior Renee Long, soprano 2 in the treble choir, and juniors Maya Caron, soprano 1 in the treble choir; Tori Ross, soprano 2 in the mixed chorus; and Xiao Yan Shi, flute II in the band.
The students participated in a “Virtual Weekend” March 4 to 6, which included keynote speakers, masterclasses with professional musicians, rehearsals with their conductors, and opportunities to learn and network with colleges and universities and participate in mock auditions.
A concert by each of the ensembles will premiere at 8:30 p.m., April 23, at the 57th NAfME Eastern Division Virtual In-Service Conference. Each student was tasked with individually recording their part from home. The recordings will be edited together to produce a virtual ensemble for the concert performance.
Though normally held in-person, the virtual platform was certainly a challenge, but still full of benefits for these budding musical talents.
Shi is thankful to the concert band’s conductor, Dr. Cynthia Turner, and director, David Neves, for their leadership and encouragement.
“They both held that our ensemble was constantly engaged and asking questions, consistently working to improve the piece, even with the online platform,” she said. “Musical ensembles are difficult to put together in an online platform, and it’s inspiring to see so many of us working hard to keep doing so.”
According to Ross, individual singers had the opportunity to sing for everyone else.
“This was valuable because, in choral singing, it is important to feel connections with your fellow singers,” she said. “When we saw and even heard each other, I felt those connections.”
At the end of the last rehearsal, she said they all sang through one of the pieces with their microphones turned off.
“Even though we could not hear each other, we could feel each other’s energy. After we cut off on the very last note, many of us were grinning and staring in awe…It was a moment of synergy that is so rarely experienced virtually.”
Ross was also pleased to hear from two individuals from the popular musical “Hamilton.”
“They had some amazing insight into the professional musical theater world as well as some incredible skills to share with us!” she said.
The girls were honored to be chosen for the experience.
“Being chosen to be a part of this wonderful ensemble has shown me that seemingly unattainable goals are in your grasp, as long as you’re willing to work for them,” Shi said.
Six years ago, Shi said she chose to play the flute in school because its small size could fit in her backpack.
“I started playing with no intentions of progressing as far as I have,” she said. But she is thankful for the support and encouragement she received, which led her to taking private lessons — an invaluable benefit to her success.
“Whether it is my family, music teachers, ensemble members, or just preceding music seniors that have supported me since day one, music formed a new family for me,” she said. “And for that, I could not be more grateful.”
Ross, too, has seen the bigger picture of what this latest honor represents.
“To me, being chosen for this honor wasn’t just about us being good musicians and motivated individuals,” she said. “It was about us having wonderful teachers who push us to be our best and a strong support system that gives us the confidence to put ourselves out there.”
The respect goes both ways.
“I have the absolute pleasure of teaching these amazing musicians!” said Rachel Ulsh, choral, musical and vocal instructor at Selinsgrove Area High School. “They have worked very hard to achieve this honor, and I am very proud of them. Although they work on their skills while in school, they also work outside of school with private instructors, as well as on their own. They all are intrinsically motivated to be the best they can be at this point in their lives. They are leaders in their voice and instrumental sections.”
Ulsh said being a part of the All-Eastern Ensembles is “an exceptional honor in the music community for this age group,” and it’s even more of an honor to have four students accepted from the same school.
She said two of the four girls are planning to become music educators. But no matter what their life path will look like, “We know that these girls will excel in anything they choose to do with their futures.”
While Ross doesn’t have any concrete plans for her future just yet, she expects music to always be a part of her life.
“Music brings a joy that cannot be replicated,” she said. “It is deeply visceral and personal, but it also links all people together. It’s like a palpable expression of your soul.”