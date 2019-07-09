LEWISBURG — Children with special developmental needs and their families are invited to a sensory-friendly showing of Where the Wild Things Are at Lewisburg’s Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg, on July 27. The movie is part of Geisinger’s Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute’s (ADMI) sensory-friendly film series.
The showing of “Where the Wild Things Are,” in open caption, will take place at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. It is being sponsored by ADMI’s SPARK study.
Loud music, vivid special effects, explosions, and fast scene changes of many of today’s films can be difficult for children with special needs, who can experience these effects as sensory overload.
This showing of “Where the Wild Things Are,” as part of the Sensory Friendly Film Series, will: Provide a comfortable and accepting environment for those who want to get up, move around or make noise; feature family friendly movies in 2D; begin on-time, with no previews or trailers; lower the volume of music and special effects; provide low-level lighting, instead of total darkness; allow families to bring or purchase snacks; be shown in open caption
Admission is free. Donations are accepted to fund future screenings.
For more information, visit www.GeisingerADMI.org, or follow the latest ADMI news and more on Twitter (@GeisingerADMI) and Facebook (ADMI on Facebook).