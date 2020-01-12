In the years I have been writing/recording veterans’ stories, I believe Earl C. Courtney, of Mount Pleasant Mills, experienced one of the most unusual duties and locations in the military.
Serving during the Korean Conflict, he trained in the Air Corps as a special mechanic at Shepard Air Fore Base in a research and development program on top secret aircraft.
His next assignment was special duty at Thule, Greenland, as an aircraft mechanic. It is one of three U.S. military bases on the west coast of Greenland, located halfway between the Arctic Circle and the North Pole. Brrr!
During the 11 months and three days Courtney served at Thule, he had to work outdoors on aircraft in incredible weather conditions. During the winter he labored outside in temperatures as low as 50 degrees F below zero.
In the summer, the highest temperature was only 50 degrees F above zero, with the sun shining 24 hours a day.
I asked Courtney why the United States had military bases in Greenland.
During the Cold War era, they were established as a deterrent against any aggressive Russian action toward the U.S. Thule is 1,840 miles from New York.
It included artillery and anti-aircraft crews on a nearby high ice cap to protect the base. Greenland is part of Denmark.
The latter and the U.S. reached an agreement during the 1940s to allow U.S. bases on the world’s largest island, 6/7ths of which is covered by an ice cap.
Courtney described the severe Greenland weather and how they had to cope with it while working outside on aircraft.
They experienced strong winds in the spring and fall, forcing everyone to seek shelter. Everything capable of blowing away had to be put inside a safe building. The severe winds and summer fog created unsafe flight conditions for our planes.
Despite being summer, there were always icebergs on the nearby bay. The ice cap was reported as gradually melting at a rate of 60 feet per day in the warmer weather. On the other hand during winter, Courtney remembers that the ice on the bay would easily support their trucks.
Their military barracks were of special construction to cope with the severe climate.
During the winter, their ground vehicles were run continuously, otherwise in the very cold temperatures they were unable to start the engines. Everyone had to wear sunglasses outside to prevent snow blindness. Records at Thule list the lowest recorded temperature at 70.6 degrees below zero.
The highest was 57.2 degrees above zero. Winds sweeping down from the nearby mountains have reached 110 mph.
Courtney remembers that the ground crew worked outside 12 hours per day and seven days per week during busy periods. Most of the inhabitants of Greenland were Eskimos.
Our personnel were forbidden to fraternize with the Greenlanders because our simplest diseases could be fatal due to their lack of immunity.
No off-base activities were permitted for our military. However, there were a number of on-base activities provided including college level education programs.
The Thule Base boasted a slogan: “Manned by only the best in the service.” Staff Sergeant Courtney earned that special recognition by serving at Thule 11 months and three days of his three years and nine months in the service of his country.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.