SHAMOKIN — The next three Sundays at the Lodge in Shamokin will be ones of relaxation and family bonding.
The Fantasy Family Sunday-Fundays will be held starting Sunday at the Artisan Fine Arts Gallery on the third floor at 702 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. Heritage Restaurant, KymBre Shingara, Artisan Fine Arts Gallery, and The Studio are collaborating on this series to bring culture, connection, and revenue to the local Shamokin community.
The Funday is described by Shingara, a local yoga teacher and professional performer, as a “memory-making family bonding event where we put down the screens and have 21st century face to face fun.”
“I hope that the parents get to connect with their kids in ways they maybe haven’t been able to in a while,” said Shingara. “Time goes by so fast, and it really does mean a lot to spend an hour of time doing something together, especially something new and fun. I feel passionately that we have to offer ourselves positive, fun experiences to support our wellbeing. This is one of those opportunities to offer your family a positive experience. Hopefully, the kids will remember some of the partner yoga poses and you can laugh and practice them at home too.”
The day starts at The Lodge in Shamokin for Family Yoga. They will play games, sing songs, and imagine their way to various far-away fantasy lands such as Fairies and Elves in the Forest for week one, Astro Outer Space for week two, and Winter Wonderland for week three, said Shingara.
“There is nothing else in the world I’d rather be doing these three Sundays in January than getting in character to lead family yoga, taking silly photos with kids, and enjoying brunch with interesting people,” she said.
Shingara said kids will talk for months about the characters she and servers at Heritage bring to life.
“After yoga, the group will head to Heritage Restaurant (on the second floor) for Family Brunch,” said Shingara. “We have the upstairs rented and each reservation gets two free kids meal tickets. This will be a time to let the grown ups connect and kids play. The servers will continue the magic with professional-style costumes and take photos with the kids. The event ends after brunch.”
Shingara said she is certified to teach family yoga.
“I led it nearly every week of my son’s four years of life in Colorado,” she said. “We moved here to be closer to family a year ago. I am so excited to bring my Family Yoga class to my local community for the first time. My family loves yoga and we also enjoy brunch, and my friend Tyanna offers an amazing brunch at Heritage.”
Tyanna is “incredibly creative.” She and other servers dress up as characters for kids at Heritage, said Shingara.
“I knew it would be so fun to dress up in character for Yoga and go to eat with the families afterward,” she said. “The kids will love having their servers dressed up and taking photos with them.”
Kathy Vetovich, the owner of 702 N. Shamokin St., and the Heritage Restaurant at 52 N. Market St., as well as the president of SABER (Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization), said events like the Funday are important for the community.
“The best thing about this event is that it is a combined event by several different organizations,” said Vetovich. “It was developed and is led by Kymbre, hosted at the newly renovated Artisan Lodge, part of the Artisan Alley, sponsored by The Studio and paring with Heritage Restaurant. That type of coordination is so vital and progressive for Shamokin. That is what is making the difference in our community.”
The event starts at 11 a.m. each day: Sunday, Jan. 16 and Jan. 23. Brunch will run tentatively from noon to 2 p.m. Free kids meal coupons can be redeemed any day in January 2022.
The cost to purchase tickets early for all three Sundays is $72, which includes six free kids meal tickets valued at $30. With five more reservations available, the last day to purchase for all three Sundays is today.
A single Sunday experience is $30, which includes two free kids meals valued at $10. There are currently nine reservations available for each Sunday. Each reservation covers up to six people.