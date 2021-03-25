SHAMOKIN — With several new businesses in town, a group of people decided it was time to host an event welcoming people to celebrate with music, food and fire.
Shamokin Warms My Heart is all about helping people appreciate the “hidden gems” that can make them proud of their community. Festivities will be held on Arch Street between Market and Sixth Streets on Saturday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from multiple businesses and organizations in Shamokin.
“We wanted to have this event to celebrate Shamokin,” said Sarah Shepard, a member of the Go Shamokin events committee. “So many amazing businesses are opening in Shamokin, along with amazing organizations that are helping the community. We wanted to have as many as we could in one place, and really show the positive momentum that is happening.”
Local food vendors will offer regional specialties like the Italian cured meat called soupies, along with cigars, wine and beer. Multiple fire pits and heaters will guarantee that everyone stays warm. Best of all, s’more kits will be available to add melted marshmallow treats to the day.
“It will be a great community event where you can hang out with friends,” Shepard said. “We haven’t had anything like this before, especially with heaters and fire pits.”
The event is bring-your-own-chair. However, the Springfield Banquet Hall is also donating a number of chairs.
The music lineup features a variety of musical acts: Brother/Sister, Merely Players, Willie Jack and the Northern Light Trio, The Codi and Joe Show, Gemini-Acoustic, and Diane Gidaro.
The Codi and Joe Show is a Coal Region string band consisting of married couple Joe and Codi Gaboff on guitars, and Codi’s brother, Jesse Heath, with the upright slap bass. They also mix in harmonica, mandolin and tambourine.
“We often get a lot of praise for our variety,” Codi Gaboff said. “If you come to see The Codi and Joe Show, you’re not just going to hear one genre of music. We don’t try to be anything we’re not. We truly love so many styles of music, and we love to play them all — rock, pop, country, blues, folk, punk and originals.”
The trio goes beyond musical entertainment to interact with the audience and create a sense of playfulness.
“We have a lot of fun when we’re together, so you can expect a lot of laughs as well,” Codi Gaboff said. “The reason we called ourselves The Codi and Joe Show originally is because we planned to make it a variety show — juggling, acrobatics, slapstick. But these days we stick to music and jokes.”
Saying she loves to be outdoors, Shepard is happy that due to the COVID pandemic, more outdoor events are becoming available in her town.
“We need to bring the pride back to our city, and I believe this is a great step forward,” she said. “I hope people stop and think ‘Wow, there is stuff happening in Shamokin!’”
