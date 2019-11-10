Along with my difficulty in the takeoff of the PT-17 in Primary Flight School, I had two other serious problems. There was some kind of dust in our barracks. The moment I entered the building, I began sneezing. However, when out of the barracks there was no sneezing.
As a result, the first Saturday inspection by the commandant of cadets found me sneezing repeatedly. He sent me to the base nurse who also found by blood pressure high. The following Saturday, during the commandant’s inspection, I was still sneezing.
His warning was stern, “If your blood pressure is not within limits, and you are still sneezing during my next Saturday inspection, you will be washed out of flight training!” Strangely, three years later the commandant was transferred to our 4-engine base and I gave him his flight instrument check.
I had one week to eliminate my two problems. In desperation, I went to town, found an elderly druggist and explained my problem. The kindly gentleman asked me a few question, and then reminded me I had passed a rigid physical exam to qualify for pilot training, and therefore was essentially healthy. Then he offered some excellent advice instead of medicine. “Your basic health is sound. Therefore, make up your mind to control the sneezing and your blood pressure and you can!”
In the week following that advice, I made a determined effort, and surprisingly when the commandant made his inspection, I had passed the blood pressure test, and no longer sneezed. Now I had to tackle my next big problem – a proper takeoff or get washed out.
Since my flight instructor was unable to explain takeoff torque to me, I went to a classmate who had soloed and asked how he was able to cope with it. In a few minutes time, he clarified my misunderstanding of the technique. The following day I made excellent takeoffs and achieved my first solo.
A small diary in which I had kept notes during Primary Flight training had the following notation, “My first solo on Friday, November 28, 1941. My first real milepost, and first thrill since being here at Primary.” Thinking back over the many years concerning that personal exciting experience, I recall that I could hardly wait to fly solo as the time approached. When the instructor finally stepped out of the front cockpit, he commented sardonically, “Well, go ahead and take it alone, but don’t kill yourself in front of me, I hate the sight of blood.”
Frankly, I didn’t mind what he said. It was an exhilarating feeling to fly alone for the first time. I do remember thinking during that first solo that “only God and I could get this airplane back down safely, and one of us better be on the ball.” However, I made a couple of smooth landings and even demonstrated good takeoffs. In spite of some good flying, the instructor commented sarcastically about my “erratic taxiing technique.”
One of my diary notes commented that I was surprised that the cockpit used by cadets in the PT-17 trainer had the airspeed covered. At that early stage in flight training they wanted us to learn to fly by feel.
Our progress was carefully reviewed at 20, 40, and 60 hours. My first check flight was the most unusual one. And of course, the following week, our lives were forever changed by the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1041 — “A day that will live in infamy!”
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.