SUNBURY — Native Snyder County singer and musician Vaughn Hummel was 13 years old when he “took up the guitar,” he said.
“Like a lot of other guys, I saw the Beatles, the Stones, Johnny Cash, Buck Owners, etc., on TV, and was glued to the radio,” he said. “I started collecting records and just absorbing everything I could.
“What really did it for me,” he added, “was seeing local bands playing at dances. I became consumed by the music I heard and wanted to play and perform. I started chasing that bug and never really stopped.”
Hummel, living in Fredericksburg for the last 11 years, said his music covers “a lot of territory” because “my tastes are pretty broad.”
He performs country, rock, pop, folk and bluegrass, but said he works to adapt his set to the crowd he’s playing to with each performance.
“Most of what I play are songs that most people should be familiar with,” he said. “But I will sneak in a few songs that might not be well known but are fun to play.”
His main instrument is the guitar, but Hummel said he began playing the mandolin a couple of years ago, “and that’s become an obsession for me.”
He has already started incorporating the mandolin into his gigs and said he’d love to learn all the string instruments.
Hummel will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St. in Sunbury.
Laurie Johnson, owner of McGuigan’s, said Hummel has been performing several times a year there. Sometimes as a solo act, sometimes with other musicians, and sometimes even with people in the crowd who want to join him in a song or two.
“He tries to get people involved in what he’s playing,” Johnson said. “He plays to the type of crowd that’s there.”
“He has a really good voice and he plays very well,” she said.
She said the locals always enjoy it when Hummel returns to the region to perform. Hummel enjoys coming back to the Central Susquehanna Valley as well.
“I still like to stay in touch with my home area, so I try to get back whenever possible,” he said, adding that he loves “seeing old friends and familiar faces and being able to reconnect. It’s one of the most rewarding aspects of gigging.”
Most of his gigs these days are “down river,” he said, in Lebanon, Dauphin, Adams and Lancaster counties.
Hummel said about half of his performances are solo, but he can also be found performing alongside other musicians. For the last five years, he’s been half of the acoustic duo Ragged Edges, alongside Thom Sheaffer, whom he calls “a great singer.”
Last year, he began doing some gigs with Cindy Stroup, a longtime friend and former bandmate of Forbidden Fruit, which performed from about 1995 to 2002. He describes Stroup as “an amazing vocalist who I love working with.” They are hoping to secure some gigs together in the area this year.
“Being just a guy with a guitar and a vocal, it’s all about the songs, without much window dressing,” Hummel said. “I love solo work, but it’s fun for me to have another person to accompany or feed off of because it allows me to concentrate on guitar a bit more. It opens up more in terms of what is possible musically.”
He has received compliments on his song selections, “so I’ll take that as a win,” he said. “I like to do favorites of mine, and I love it when people say they haven’t heard that song in years or they’ve never heard anyone else doing that song before.
“My setlist is always a work in progress and ever-changing,” he said. “I’ll get an earworm from my brain’s jukebox and next thing I know it works its way into the gig.”
Lately, he’s been listening to Irish fiddle music, and said he never knows where his inspiration will come from next. But he is always challenged by other musicians “who are way better than me,” he said, “and am always working to improve.”
He plans to keep performing as long as he can, saying “Music is what feeds my soul.
“Everybody needs a passion, that’s mine. That and golf.”
For more information on Friday’s performance, call McGuigan’s at 570-286-5002.