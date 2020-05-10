Ronda Steen is anxious to satisfy her yard-saling itch in the near future after the Valley’s change in COVID-19 restrictions to yellow on Friday.
“There are a few of us still planning on opening up for the White Deer community yard sales on May 15-16,” she said. “Some have opted to wait until later to have theirs, but some of us are planning to go ahead with plans as usual.”
That doesn’t mean she won’t take precautions.
“I’m going to have a bottle of hand sanitizer available for customers if they want to use it and usually I have my tables set up to where the people are not rubbing shoulders to look at things and just leave the rest in the customers’ hands,” Steen said. “If they feel there are too many customers there, they can wait their turn to come in and browse.
“I have done many vendor events and flea markets and I feel the people use great common sense when it comes to taking precautions. I’m really not concerned that it will be a problem.”
Joanne Troutman, of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, admits that yard sales are a part of the region’s spring rite of passage.
“Selling goods at a sale provides a little bit of income for those that depend on that,” she said. “Plus, repurposing items is good for the environment. It isn’t always about the money or getting rid of stuff, but passing it along to someone who would need to buy brand new. There is also something to be said about the mental health aspect, about the cyclical nature of life and wanting things to get back to the way they used to be.”
However, she warns against any hasty return to yard sales until our region clears the yellow designation and “turns green.”
“Yellow doesn’t mean everything goes back to normal. Yard sales are not a necessary thing — it is usually just an extra that people do,” she said. “Even when things ‘turn green,’ we still need to be mindful of protection measures — such as properly sanitizing things and using CDC recommendations on how to properly clean different surfaces. It also wouldn’t be a bad idea if people continue to wear masks even after our region goes green.”
When people do return to yard sales, Troutman urges they resist the urge for typical browsing.
“We all have this habit to pick things up and put them back down. You shouldn’t pick something up if you don’t have real interest in buying it,” she said. “If you have children going with you, it can be hard to keep them from touching everything, but it is important.”
From the perspective of the Greater Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce, yard sales can provide an exciting, secondary economy for many, admitted Bob Garrett, but he recommends checking with local government officials before putting the work into preparing for a sale that may not be allowed to happen.
On the chamber’s website, www.gsvcc.org, there are recommended steps for re-entry, he added.
“I would urge people to specifically look between phase 1 and phase 2. Since yard sales are unique retail, and there is a lot of interaction, you should definitely take precautions,” he said. “Wear masks, wash hands and have some sort of sanitizer disinfecting wipes. If someone picks something up and then puts it back, it needs to be sanitized.”
Garrett admits that the excitement of returning to yard sales is an encouraging early indicator that things may be getting back to normal in the future, but he would never recommend doing anything dangerous.
“You don’t want your yard sale to inadvertently become a coronavirus hotspot,” he said. “Everything else is common sense — like if you don’t feel well or think you have a fever, don’t hold a yard sale or go to one.”
Readers were asked via The Daily Item Facebook page if they were anxious for yard sales or if they were going to steer clear of them when they begin. In 24 hours, nearly 150 people commented. Here are some of their responses:
LuAnn O’Connell: “No I wouldn’t go. I’d rather not risk exposing others or being exposed to people not wearing masks because I don’t want to risk exposing my husband who cares for COVID patients on advanced life support, my elderly mother-in-law or my NICU nurse daughter who all live here.”
Michelle Thomas: “No, I’m not going to yard sales this year. It’s too soon. I don’t want to be the asymptomatic carrier that gets others sick. Contact tracing would be very difficult if I had to say: ‘I went to 20 yard sales on Saturday before I knew I was contagious.’”
Helen McMenamin: “I enjoy the hunt, so I would probably drive by and check out the crowd. Then, if the tables are spread out, I would slap on a mask and check it out. I think there will be less than usual, and that’s OK.”
Lorraine Marcheski: “Safer than a packed Walmart or Weis store. I’d go in a heartbeat!”
Linda Pucci: “I care about the vulnerability of others and wish they share the sentiment. You would think by now lessons would have been learned. I have enough stuff to last my lifetime. Going to the store for food is essential. Buying other’s stuff is not.”
Kristy Dreisbach: “I’d definitely go! I’ve always washed or sanitized everything I’ve ever bought at yard sales anyway.”
Jolenda Masden: “Community Aid is opening back up with donations from all over. Please tell me how a yard sale is any different?”
Terra Gaul-Earlston: “It’s no different than buying items in the store that other people have touched. Use common sense. Wash and sanitize hands. Wash items that can be washed.”
Stephanie Stoltzfus: “There are so many germs and contagious bugs that have been around before this COVID virus that people had no problems going to yard sales. Some common sense in everyday life would be appropriate.”
Jen Guffey: “If you don’t feel safe going to a yard sale, don’t go to a yard sale. If you go, be smart and wash your hands afterward. Wipe down the items. Use sanitizer.”
Aimee Hauck: “What’s it matter now when over half of Pennsylvania didn’t follow directions anyways? I can’t tell you how many people I see still luxury shopping and hanging out with no masks on.”