Some Valley teens cherish faith, share with classmates

Midd-West High School sophomore Carmyn Markley talks openly with her peers at school about her church and the faith-based youth events she attends. She participates in the student-led prayer event, See You at the Pole each year, and she hopes to rejoin the Thursday morning student-led Bible club once she gets her driver’s license.
The 16-year-old Beaver Springs resident says her faith is what makes her sensitive to the needs and hurts of fellow students.
“There are a lot of kids that, as I walk through the school, I feel like they’re having hardships,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m the one that’s supposed to be telling them about my faith, but I feel like I should be the one who says ‘hi’ to them, and just helps them feel better.”
Markley isn’t alone. Many teens cherish their faith, and it’s so much a part of their lives that expressing it in school is expressing who they are. And despite controversies that continue in court, students in public schools retain the First Amendment right to do so.
A recent Pew Research Center study shows that 31 percent of teens, ages 13 to 17, “often” or “sometimes” wear religious clothing. Twenty-six percent pray before lunch, 24 percent invite friends to church youth groups or worship services, and 10 percent leave school for religious activities.
Evangelical teens are more likely to pray before lunch than those who identify with mainline Protestant denominations (39 percent vs. 11 percent), and to invite friends to church (43 percent vs. 21 percent). In addition, the study shows that girls are more likely to talk to their friends about religion than boys (41 percent to 31 percent). According to the study, there are higher expressions of faith among teens who live in the southern United States than any other region in the country.
Encouraged
Local Christian youth leaders urge students to express their beliefs.
“I absolutely encourage them to share their faith, not just in school, but in their homes and communities,” said Luke Watkins, youth pastor at First Baptist Church in Danville. “Faith is a belief system, a worldview, that you have about life and how it makes sense. Belief is part of our being; it’s not something you choose. You act on what you believe — everyone does. To say ‘You shouldn’t share your faith’ is like saying ‘Don’t share everything that makes you, you.’”
“If we consider something as simple as our interests as something that makes us who we are, and therefore important enough to share,” he added, “how much more something that shapes our very being: our daily decisions, our values, our dreams, our convictions, our love.”
Respectful
Dave Jones, a former local youth pastor and host of “Get Real,” a program for teens on WGRC Christian radio station, describes school as the students’ “mission field” — a field where they have more influence than any typical adult.
However, Jones said teens need to remember that sharing their faith should always be done respectfully.
“You can’t take something good … and use it as a distraction for the purpose at hand, which is education,” he explains. They should be sharing, but doing so appropriately.
This can be done by simply living their faith, Jones said — not being ashamed to express their belief through the clothing they wear, praying before lunchtime, taking time at study hall or other free time to read the Bible. Or they can share their faith vocally while spending time with friends, sharing about their faith journey with another teen who seems lonely and needs encouragement, or inviting someone to a church service or youth group.
But before any of that, Watkins said, it’s important to understand that talking about one’s faith is never about winning an argument. It’s all about love and respect for the other person.
“The first thing I encourage them to do is to ask the other person if they have any spiritual beliefs, and then to just listen,” he said. “If they invite you to share, be ready to share your story of you and Jesus.”
It’s not about who is right and who is wrong, Watkins added: “Faith in Jesus isn’t about behavior modification. It’s about a relationship that grows like any other.”
Challenges
Markley said one of her biggest struggles in expressing her faith in public school is the hesitation she feels, not knowing how someone will respond, or whether it’s the right time to talk with a friend who might be hurting and could benefit from knowing about the faith that has also helped her.
But when she does feel prompted to share, she said, “I do it to their comfort level.” For example, she’ll mention her faith journey in a natural conversation, without forcing it upon someone who isn’t open to it.
Jones said teens are faced with a variety of challenges when it comes to sharing their faith in school. A main one, he said, is the “intrinsic challenge of just being a teenager” — ever-present peer pressure and the awkwardness of walking up to someone and talking about your faith and “being the one to start what is potentially a tough conversation.” That’s where the support and equipping of the church and family comes into play, he says.
To effectively share one’s faith for the good of the other person, Watkins said it’s first important to have a strong, personal faith foundation.
“There’s already such an emphasis on performance, and students today are overcome by anxiety and depression,” he said. “So you’re reluctant to step out with such ‘controversial’ topics that may add to your fear and worry.
“I think not having a full understanding of your faith is a huge hurdle,” he said. “Students have to be willing to dive into their own faith instead of just sharing it before they experience it for themselves.”
When they have that foundation, the benefits of sharing their faith abound.
Markley encourages other teens to express their faith while attending public school each day.
“Try to help others as much as you can,” she said. “Bring out your faith in anything that you do.”
That doesn’t always mean sharing it vocally, but it’s always important to “live it,” she said.