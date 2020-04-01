Television is littered with police dramas. Shows like "NCIS" and "Chicago PD" dominate weekly schedules, and some variation of "Law and Order" will probably be playing when the world ends.
But sometimes, it gets a little boring to watch the good guys win. Though the path they take might be twisted, you can almost always count on them to do the right thing and catch the bad guy. Sometimes, it's just as much fun to watch the criminals doing their best not to get caught — either by the police or a bigger bad guy.
Here are some shows that let you root for the bad guys.
"Sneaky Pete"
Some of the best films of all time are movies about con artists. "Catch Me If You Can," "Grifters" and "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" are just a few of them. But for me, watching a con artist TV show is a much more rewarding experience. "Sneaky Pete" follows a con artist, played by Giovanni Ribisi, who convinces the family of his former cellmate that he is in fact cellmate in question.
Running a series of cons, our boy Pete is simultaneously trying not to get found out by his new family, his parol officer, and his former boss who wants him killed.
The series can have you on the edge of your seat one minute, and laughing with a feeling of vicarious success when Pete pulls the wool over a new mark's eyes.
App: Amazon Prime
"Ozark"
Sometimes you have to do bad things to keep your family safe. In the Netflix original series "Ozark," an accountant played by Jason Bateman, learns his partner has been laundering money for some very bad people, and — moreover — has been skimming.
To save his own life and the life of his family, he moves to a resort community in the Ozarks and begins to purchase businesses so as to launder massive amounts of money for his new employers all while trying to keep his family together — and safe.
In for a penny, Bateman's character finds himself committing worse crimes as he buries himself in his new criminal life.
App: Netflix
"Breaking Bad"
I sat for twenty minutes debating with myself about how to describe what many consider to be one of the greatest television shows of all time.
Even now, I am conflicted about how to present it beyond its plot. Do I discuss its delve into the nature of man in relation to greed and power? Or is it to be chalked up to a man doing his best in the worst circumstances to be able to provide for his family. Because in truth the show allows the viewer an objective look at a man who was once an upstanding citizen fall into the darkest parts of human criminality.
All that said, "Breaking Bad" is the story of high school chemistry teacher Walter White. After discovering he has cancer, Walt decides that cooking meth is his best option for providing for his family and paying for cancer treatments.
But it turns out, Walt is actually very good at cooking meth, and he takes pride and enjoyment in his newfound career.
Over the course of five seasons, we see the ripple effect of Walt's actions as repercussions crash down on his new business partner, his family, his friends and even the whole of the criminal world.
App: Netflix
Bonus: "Better Call Saul"
One of the many characters affected by the actions of Walter White in "Breaking Bad" is his new lawyer Saul Goodman. So intriguing was the morally grey character that showrunners decided to tell his story in his own hit series.
App: Netflix