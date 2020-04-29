There's no shame in it. Sometimes police detectives are at a dead end. And if "The First 48" teaches us anything, it's that they'll probably give up after day two. But have no fear fair citizens, there are those who love to assist the police any way they can, even though they have absolutely no business being near a crime scene.
In what I have coined the "consultant procedural," a character with no real qualifications of any kind is partnered up with police detectives (ala "48 Hours" featuring Eddie Murphy at his best and Nick Nolte around fair to middlin'). These can include mystery authors, con artists and even the devil himself. While the episodes lean toward formulaic, the season-long plots tend to twist and turn with the best of them. Here are just a few.
1. "White Collar"
For the most part, "White Collar" is a light-hearted jaunt through the world of high-end theft. A combination of "Oceans 11" and "Dragnet," the series teams up one of the most notorious art thieves in the world with the man that put him behind bars.
While the two solve cases together as part of the thief's release, he also unravels his own mystery.
Light, quirky but still has that procedural crime feel, "White Collar" is a must if you want to take the first steps into the crime world.
Available on: Hulu
2. "The Blacklist"
On the opposite side of the spectrum, "The Blacklist" takes a much darker look at the world that works behind the shadows. From human trafficking to biological warfare, Raymond Reddington — AKA The Concierge of Crime — aids an FBI task force in apprehending the world's worst criminals that the U.S. government hasn't even heard of.
All the while, a twisting conspiracy is revealed by our main FBI agent and Reddington's obsession, Agent Elizabeth Keen. And if you like your heroes to be a little on the dark side, Lizzie Keen is your gal.
Available on: Netflix
3. "Psych"
Back on the brighter side of crime, the guys at "Psych" are not only bringing the light-hearted comedy back in solving murders, but they're bringing the wacky antics of pretending to be psychic — well, one of them is, anyway.
The series follows Shawn and Gus as they don't so much as consult as much as they stick their nose where it doesn't belong, all while pretending that Shawn has psychic powers. While he would never admit it — due to daddy issues — Shawn is actually a top-notch private detective. The scam carried the series for eight seasons and a movie. If you're left thirsting for more after finishing those, a sequel film is in the works.
Available on: Amazon Prime
4. "Lucifer"
If you haven't noticed, I've listed this week's shows in order least to most outlandish, landing at our fourth spot with "Lucifer." If the title doesn't give it away, the consultant on the series is none other than the king of Hell himself, Lucifer.
Combining a little touch of all of the above choices, "Lucifer" is light, dark, dramatic, comedic and has a deep, deep twist of the supernatural.
If you like your cop procedurals to be "grounded in reality," "Lucifer" is not for you. But, on the other hand, if you like a little sinister sociopathy to your main protagonist, "Lucifer" might just be up your highway to hell.
Available on: Netflix
Honorable Mentions
"Castle:" In truth, I wanted "Castle" to be on the above list, but it is currently unavailable on all the major streaming apps, including its original home at ABC. That said, the show is a tremendous skew on the genre with Nathan Fillion leading a stellar cast on a wild ride of crime.
"Prodigal Son:" A new player on the scene, "Prodigal Son" has just finished its first season and hoping for a second. The series follows a criminal psychologist who is being aided by his father, one of the most notorious serial killers ever apprehended. Airing on FOX, the show can be streamed on Hulu.