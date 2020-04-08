Those who frequent Facebook may have seen a recent post floating around feeds that poetically compares the Coronavirus situation’s threat to Easter to the Grinch’s attempts to steal Christmas.
Social distancing and quarantines may have taken away traditional egg hunts, community ham dinners and Easter-themed in-person church events, but the meaning of the holiday for many lives on. A variety of groups in our community — and abroad — are offering opportunities for families to still enjoy a creative slice of holiday tradition, even if it comes in a different package.
Here are some unique opportunities to enjoy the holiday weekend and perhaps create some new traditions that add additional perspective to the season.
The Lewisburg Children's Museum will be hosting a PopUp PlayDate on Saturday at 10 a.m. on the museum’s Facebook page. The staff will live stream the Saturday activity, including a reading of “The Velveteen Rabbit” by Eric Suben and learn about a stuffed rabbit and his desire to come to life. Storytime will be followed by a fun and easy bunny craft.
“Gather your activity materials ahead of time,” suggested Kahla Woodling DeSmit, executive director of the museum. “You will need two sheets of colored paper (white works too), a ruler, scissors, a pencil, markers and a glue stick or clear tape.”
The Bloomsburg Children's Museum will be live-streaming a “Duckling Cam” on its YouTube channel on Easter Sunday. A shortened link for their channel is: https://bit.ly/2x4tgjU. The venue also offers a creative craft, according to Ginny Weibel.
“People can pick up a Lacing Easter Chick craft kit in our Little Free Library (7th Street in Sunbury) for parents and kids to ‘grab and go,’” she said. “The kit has all the components to complete the craft — you will need your own glue, scissors, tape, marker and pencil or hole punch.”
Part of the online Easter Sunday service offered via Bucknell University’s Rooke Chapel at 11 a.m. via the Facebook feed at facebook.com/rookechapel is a kid-friendly program.
“We offer a children’s book time, and our Easter tradition is ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’” said chaplain Kurt Nelson. “We will also have accessible music — my 7-year-old will be paying some violin this week.”
Want something completely out-of-the-Easter-norm treat during the holiday weekend? Penn Valley Shows, located at Benner Amusements outside of Middleburg at 1294 Sale Barn Road, will be firing up the deep-fryers for some carnival food favorites. From noon until 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday — and 3-7 p.m. Sunday — people can text their orders to 570-765-0561 and then drive over to the address for walk-up or take-out carnival treats. The menu includes funnel cakes ($5), deep-fried Oreos ($5), deep-fried cheesecake ($5), ice cream ($3), milkshakes (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or peanut butter for $5 each), hand-dipped corn dogs ($4), fresh-cut french fries ($4), chicken fingers ($7), blooming onions ($8), deep-fried pickles ($5), fresh-squeezed lemonade, sweet tea and soda (32-ounce plastic cup for $5) and bottled waters ($2).
“Typically we would have been on road starting April 2. The Bloomsburg Fair was our last event, and this allows us to raise some money while helping give people in the community something to do,” said Christina Benner. “We are going to have a ticket box open and follow every precaution for the safety of those who come. We will have one person take money and there will be a table between trailers where people can pick up an order or we can take the order directly to your car if you call our number.
“Things are pretty crazy out there, and who doesn’t enjoy a good funnel cake?”
This weekend only, from Friday through Sunday, the Lancaster-based Sight and Sound theater will offer a video of the full “Jesus” show for free on the TBN (The Bible Network) app.
The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum and the Box of Light group is offering a new website called Stay, Play, Learn (http://StayPlayLearn.org).
“Stay, Play, Learn is a project created by Box Of Light and the Bloomsburg Children's Museum to provide arts and science education to families at home during the time of COVID-19,” according to a message at the link. “This site offers films, lessons, educational challenges and connections to educators and teaching artists. These resources are gifts to our communities from teaching artists, educators and arts organizations throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.”
Families can also creatively engage their kids throughout Easter weekend by offering egg hunts in the back yard (using plastic eggs filled with treats or hard-boiled eggs the kids color ahead of time). Add a creative alternative by hiding other items throughout the house, such as children’s books and then read each book as a family as it is found. A different alternative is to hid stuffed animals throughout the house and see who can find the most.
Have additional suggestions of how you and your family are creatively celebrating Easter this weekend in the midst of the coronavirus situation? Send us your ideas to zaktansky@gmail.com