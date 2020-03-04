BLOOMSBURG – Paints, pencil and photography are just a few forms of art media that will be in display at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum on Friday for the open house of the Fourth Annual High School Art Show.
According to Shelby Kellner, art show curator and assistant director of the museum, the artists represent ninth through twelfth grades at Benton, Berwick, Millville, Central Columbia, Hazleton, and Shikellamy high schools. They are expecting 50 student artists and more than 60 pieces to display.
“This art show has tremendously grown in size,” Kellner said. “The first couple of years we had only schools from Columbia County entering. We now have expanded this to other counties, and we have homeschool students entering as well."
The artwork on display will include oil paints, pencil, ceramics, cardboard, charcoal – and more.
The pieces will be judged by local artists on Friday morning. The Exchange is sponsoring the first, second and third-place awards. The judges will also be giving out “special awards”.
“What has impressed me the most over the years is the talent of the students,” Kellner said. “I joke that I have no ‘artistic eye’, so to see these pieces of art from 9th through 12th (grades) is amazing. You can really see the amount of time and thought that the students have put into these pieces.”
One of those artists is Josie Weibel, a ninth-grader at Benton Area High School. This will be her first time entering the show.
“I look forward to this show because it is a way for the community to see my painting,” she said. “I put a lot of time into my portrait.
“I am also looking forward to seeing all the artwork from kids my own age,” she added.
Kellner said the museum’s goal for the art show is to instill in students the desire to “be the best they can be and to be part of something larger than themselves.”
“We hope to establish a long-standing tradition that has the power of bringing together our great community,” she added.
The museum’s mission is “to enrich the lives of the region’s people by fostering a lifelong love of learning through enjoyable interactive programs and exhibits that bring out the imagination of every child and the child in every visitor”. The High School Art Show is certainly part of that.
“We hope the visitors and guests can bring out their imagination in this art show exhibit,” Kellner said, “and that we are fostering a love and appreciation for the arts in children of all ages.”