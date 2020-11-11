SU professor adapts Chekhov play with nod to pandemic problems

SELINSGROVE — Anton Chekhov couldn’t have guessed his 1900 play about the struggles of an educated family living in a small Russian town would be portrayed with a wink to an audience watching the live performance from the comfort of their homes.
The Susquehanna University Department of Theatre will present “The Three Sisters” as part of its 2020-21 Main Stage Season. Performances will be livestreamed on Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee performance at 2:30 p.m.
Because the theater department wanted to help students build their theatrical skills, department members turned to livestreaming, said Jeanne Tiehen, Ph.D., assistant professor, Department of Theatre. She adapted Chekhov’s play to Zoom theater.
“This adaptation I wrote both honors the original play by telling the interesting story Chekhov created, but also adds some characters and has an awareness it is performed on Zoom,” Tiehen said. “A director, assistant director, dramaturg, and a person from IT are all additional characters appearing in this adaptation, commenting on what it means to do Zoom theatre. It has a sense of humor and experimentation about being on Zoom, and actors may adjust their cameras, characters have fun with what it means to do an entrance or exit on Zoom, and there is a general bit of silliness we lean into to acknowledge this is a unique experience.”
Annabelle Lucas, a senior, plays middle sister Masha, who is unfaithful to her cheerful, loving husband.
“It is a silly show about the human experience on a platform that I didn’t think we’d ever successfully perform theatre on,” Lucas said. “This show is a perfect blend of the core of Chekhov and the modern, silly vibe written in by Dr. Tiehen. It is very fun, and has so many heartfelt moments, and I feel that it has been adapted so very well for a modern audience on Zoom.”
Even with online rehearsals, Tiehen has spent “copious amounts of time” discussing character objectives and working with actors. She has also had to be mindful of the differences between viewing a play onstage versus online.
“I have spent more time talking about facial reactions and eye placement than projection of the voice or full body physicality,” she said, “but it is still about trying to make this the best acting possible that entertains our audience.
“Rather than us all sitting in the theatre together, we see each other on Zoom night after night. We have still laughed many times throughout the process, so even though I desperately miss seeing everyone together in one space, we have created a communal space for us to enjoy making art together.”
Tiehen’s characters’ open engagement with the audience creates a shared livestream experience.
“I think the fact that I added some characters and poke fun of the fact it is on Zoom lightens the expectations this is supposed to be the same as seeing it live,” Tiehen said. “Some things are less than ideal, of course, but the heart of the story and the arc of these characters is identical to what you would see in a live theatre production.”
Lucas’s character struggles to understand true love while pursuing what she believes will make her happy.
“I think the audience will find my character silly in that she is unlike the other two sisters,” Lucas said. “She is quirky and blunt, qualities people are often afraid to share, but Masha is very presently expressing them.”
Isaiah Brown, a theatre performance major with a minor in military science and a member of the R.O.T.C. program, is pursuing his passion in directing and acting. He portrays Ivan Romanvich Chebutykin.
“I believe the audience will enjoy not only the comedic relief of the character, but they also will be intrigued with the character’s wisdom and his philosophy on how he sees life on a day-to-day basis,” Brown said.
The cast and crew worked to create an entertaining production.
“It has been a crash course in Zoom for us all,” Tiehen said. “I had to create contingency plans with a couple of our actors that will be able to jump in if an actor’s WiFi drops or has technological issues — doing so in a way that keeps with the motto ‘the show must go on.’”
The show wouldn’t have had a prayer of going on without the brainstorming, dedication and persistence of all involved.
“I can say I am deeply proud of our theatre students for their flexibility,” Tiehen said, “and feel very fortunate to be in a department that said let’s figure out a way to continue making our art.”
“With how stressful the year has been already, I would recommend coming to see the show to get relaxed,” Brown said, “get some good laughs and just have an overall good time with a great story with interesting characters.”
