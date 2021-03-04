SU students to perform 'Lobstermen in Love'

SELINSGROVE – It’s political. It’s romantic. It’s a comedy. It’s a play about love and dictatorships above and below the deep blue sea.
The Susquehanna University Department of Theatre presents “Lobstermen in Love,” by Emily Golden, directed by Dr. Anna Andes, as part of its 2020-21 Main Stage Season. Performances will be livestreamed Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Zoom links can be purchased for $5 by contacting the University Box Office at 570-372-ARTS between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Lobstermen in Love” follows the struggles of two parallel societies. Shelby, a young lobster, tries to rescue her father, Roscoe, while overthrowing the all-knowing dictator, Flotsam. At the same time Joe, a down-on-his-luck Maine lobsterman, strives to express his feelings while also trying to figure out why his lobster traps come up empty.
Lillie Cooper, a first-year student at Susquehanna University, plays the character of Shelby and said audiences will love the young lobster’s quirkiness.
“She loves collecting valuables that are unusual, but it’s what makes Shelby who she is. Along with her selflessness, to want to do whatever it takes to save her father,” Cooper said.
The dictator at the heart of the trouble is Flotsam, played by junior student Julia Loudenback.
“I think the audience will enjoy the ridiculous and colorful nature of Flotsam as a political figure in this production,” she said.
Meanwhile, back on solid ground, the character of Joe the lobsterman is played by sophomore Seth Everly.
“I think people will really love Joe for his dry sense of humor and his extravagantly awkward personality,” Everly said.
At a time when pandemic social distancing restricts large gatherings, “Lobstermen in Love” easily translates to a virtual platform, Everly said.
“I’d say unlike most plays, ‘Lobstermen in Love’ fits perfectly with the new online environment we’ve learned to adapt to,” he said, “and the online qualities only add to the humor to make the play even better.”
Appropriate for all ages, “Lobstermen in Love” is a play with pleasant silliness, Cooper said.
“It is such a wholesome funny piece, that it is enjoyable to watch,” she said. “From humans, to fish to lobsters, not only does it capture comedy, it also captures different moments of heartfelt relationships.”
“Lobstermen in Love explores the fun-loving innocence of being a kid while addressing some of the difficulties we face in various relationships as adults,” Loudenback said. “This production plays with power dynamics between individuals and provides several examples of what it means to love.”
