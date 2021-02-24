SU students to perform 'The Laramie Project,' paying tribute to 1998 hate crime victim

SELINSGROVE — A Valley university is paying tribute to a hate crime victim and the importance of justice in a play this semester.
“The Laramie Project,” by Moisés Kaufman, examines the reaction to the brutal 1998 murder of Mathew Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student, in Laramie, Wyoming. The play was created after members of the Tectonic Theater Project conducted hundreds of interviews with residents of the town.
Susquehanna University Department of Theatre announced a livestream production of “The Laramie Project” on Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Zoom links can be purchased for $5 by contacting the University Box Office at 570-372-ARTS between noon and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The show is free for Susquehanna University students.
“The Laramie Project is an important piece of theatre that tells the Matthew Shepard story in an artistic and meaningful way, a way that honors Matthew and seeks justice for him. Finding ways as theatre artists to continue this message, through Zoom, makes the piece all the more meaningful and shows how art and theatre can be activism and can create change.” said Mary Cote, student director of “The Laramie Project,” in a press release.
Each actor portrays a number of characters in the play. Of the characters that junior student Jack Sullivan plays, Matt Galloway and Jonas Slonaker are the larger roles. They speak to the importance of getting involved, Sullivan said.
“Matt Galloway was the bartender at the bar Matthew had been seen at last, before being found at the fence he was tied to,” Sullivan said. “We can see his hesitancy and anxiety behind giving his testimony at first, but as time progresses, he begins to get involved in fighting for LGBTQ+ issues and participating in a march for Matthew, among other things. He realizes that even through his personal traumatic experience with this case, it is important to actively denounce and combat these ideas at any chance.”
Among the characters freshman student Logan Andres portrays are Marge Murry, Trish Steger and Amanda Gronich. Steger grapples with Shepard’s death in a more personal way.
“Most of my characters react the same way to Matt’s death,” Andres said. “Trish probably has the hardest time dealing with it because she has her sister, Romaine, who is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Trish doesn’t want what happened to Matthew to also happen to Romaine. I think the audience will relate to Trish because anyone with a sibling would do anything to protect them.”
Sullivan feels that in our current cultural climate “The Laramie Project” is one of the most important productions people could see.
“If we have learned anything from the last year, from the deaths of black men and women like George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many more, hatred still runs rampant, and these issues will always be heavy and difficult to talk about,” he said. “But as we realize that these topics will always feel overwhelming, much like the evolution of Matt Galloway’s reaction to the attack, we must discuss these issues and actively combat them.”
Andres had never heard of “The Laramie Project” before performing in it.
“This is such a big event in history for the LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “Nobody ever thinks it a hate crime or this will ever happen in their town …. By the end of the show, the audience will know Matthew's name and his story. I feel more people should know his name.”
Andres also appreciated the challenges of virtually producing a play.
“Doing Zoom theater, it makes you more motivated because you are just happy to do theatre and you want to give it 110 percent,” she said.
Both student actors were surprised to learn, 20 years later, Wyoming still has no hate crime legislation to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community.
“As a whole, hate crimes in the United States (that we know of) increased by 22 percent in 2019. Between the years 2013 and 2017, the number of hate crimes in Wyoming increased by more than 2000 percent. Fifty percent of the hate crimes reported in this increase were stated to be motivated by sexual orientation or gender identity,” Sullivan said, quoting numbers found in an August 26, 2019 issue of Newsweek. “These facts are haunting, and really speak to the relevancy of this play to this day.”
