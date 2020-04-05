By 1932, pilots had gained experience and aircraft had improved so that the airmail and airlines were creating a safe reputation. There were newer and larger aircraft, both with mail and passengers regularly frequenting the airport in Sunbury.
The first Ford trimotor landed at the airport in Sunbury. It was famous because of its advanced design. It was the first three-engine model, constructed of metal and with a single wing. The aircraft had a fully enclosed cockpit and a passenger cabin with heat. At the same time, the earlier air mail lanes were being succeeded by the Boeing 80 and 95, the popular Lockheed Vegas, Curtiss Condor, and the Boeing 247 was considered to be the first modern airliner.
As many as five United Airline planes were parked on the airport at times. Some carried at least 15 passengers. Since the Sunbury Airport was the last field that could accommodate planes like the Boeing 247 en route to Newark, the field had considerable traffic.
The Sunbury Airport hosted many of the famous aviation and non-aviation people of the ‘20s and ‘30s. The governor of Wisconsin and motion picture star, Elisa Landy, were forced down by weather. Wrapped in a fur coat, Miss Landy is remembered as acting somewhat snobbish. Many of the famous airmail pilots enjoyed Sunbury’s hospitality, among them the field’s namesake, Wesley L. Smith.
Frank Hawk’s aircraft had a cylinder failure over Selinsgrove, forcing him to land the record-breaking transcontinental Travel Air “Mystery Ship Texaco No. 13.” Famous air racers such as Jimmy Doolittle, later in World War II the leader of the Tokyo Raid; Jacqueline Cochran, who later was the first woman to break the sound barrier; and Roscoe Turner, noted for racing and flying with his pet lion cub; all found their way to land at Sunbury.
Dick Merrill had a forced landing too, in his Curtiss-Pitcairn, “Lady Peace.” The aircraft’s wings were filled with ping-pong balls to keep it afloat, should he be forced to keep it afloat or should he be forced to ditch during this planned transatlantic attempt. His one engine had a failed connecting rod on the way to New York. In another interesting visitation, after what was described as a low and wavering approach, Amelia Earhart and her mother parked on the ramp and presented Flying Club member Fred Hoffa with a fifth of whiskey. (Wonder why?)
The Flying Club began to show signs of a lack of enthusiasm. In 1935 they leased the field to a private operator, John Abusio, who I knew well over the years. Having learned to fly the same time as Harry Neidig, Abusio worked as Harry Magee’s corporate pilot. He was remembered for, among other things, frequently flying with his large police dog, “Smokey.”
In 1936, the area’s most disastrous flood struck. Although the airport staff managed to save the planes, the field was inundated by water one story deep on area buildings. The raging waters washed away the airshow grandstand, airport floodlights, and the refreshment stand. In spite of it, Abusio kept the airport operating at a profit for two years.
As 1937 rolled around, management changed on both ends of the airport. John Eisenhower left the Department of Commerce field and Dan Herman replaced him. Abusio departed Wesley L. Smith field for Harrisburg. George Yoxheimer leased the land from Pontius and Geyer, and the airport facilities from the Flying Club, which had since lost interest. The National Bank took possession of a majority of the members’ stock. The club found that the operation began to cost too much to maintain. Whatever interest they had in aviation as a novelty after Lindbergh’s great flight, disappeared with the passing of a decade. Those who had joined to fly had achieved their goal. The public began to consider aviation commonplace.
Along with that no longer came the loads of passengers and mail. The smaller Boeing 247s, which landed at Sunbury, had a new competitor in the Douglas DC-3. It was instantly the ideal plane of the era, and the airliners bought them in large numbers, including United. It could haul more passengers, fly in poor weather, was more reliable, faster and heavier. Its range, speed and weight were such that the operators shunned landing on sod airfields. The dream of Sunbury as an airline terminal was over. United said goodbye.
