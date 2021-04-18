SUNBURY — Saving lives is also a part of the job for the Sunbury Police Department.
Just ask Officers Keith Tamborelli and Dara Golden-Kieski who during a welfare check call on March 29 discovered a man unconscious and in need of medical assistance.
The night began like any other for the officers who were both out on patrol when a call from Northumberland County 911 came through from concerned individuals who stated they hadn't heard from the man, whose name is not being released, in days.
Both officers arrived at the Edison Avenue address and were unable to make contact with him, according to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare.
Moments later the officers who were continuing to investigate the property heard a cry for help.
"The male was incapacitated and stuck behind a door after falling and striking his head," Hare said. "The officers were able to crawl through a window and make entry into the home and render first aid and care prior to emergency responders arriving."
Hare was made aware of the situation and the officer's actions and decided it was necessary to give both Tamborelli and Golden-Kieski accommodations.
Both officers appeared before Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and City Council on April 12 and were thanked for their services.
"This is something we are supposed to do," Tamborelli said. "We are supposed to be out protecting the public and making sure people are safe."
Karlovich said the actions of the officers saved a person and he wanted both officers to be recognized.
"They did a fantastic job going above and beyond to ensure the safety of one of our residents," Karlovich said. "This shows our department is continuing to move forward and they should be commended for their dedication."
Hare agreed with the mayor.
"Their actions were exceptional and beyond the requirements of normal routine police duty," Hare said. "We as a department and city could not be more proud. This is another example of how the Sunbury Police Department takes every call seriously and we want the public to know we are out there looking out for every resident's best interest at all times."