Two Sunbury residents will star in "The Bridges of Madison County," which is being presented by the Community Theatre League and the Community Arts Center, in Williamsport.
In one of the few productions to take place amid coronavirus restrictions, Jake Hare and Kim Fulmer, both of Sunbury, will take to the stage Thursday through Saturday at the Community Arts Center, in Williamsport.
The arts center is allowing for social distancing and seats are limited to 350 per show. Masks must be worn.
The Bridges of Madison County, based on the novel written by Robert James Waller, is about an Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy and looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair.
When National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid pulls into the woman's driveway seeking directions, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of her life.
"Working with the Community Theatre League and the Community Arts Center on safely performing this show has been an honor," Hare said. "This role, cast, crew and show have been a wonderful experience. This opportunity provides a sense of hope towards gettings back to what we feel is normal. It's been a rough year for theatre live and I'm excited to be part of this."
Fulmer agreed.
"Every show I was scheduled to do in 2020 was canceled or postponed so to be part of this is exciting," she said. "We wear masks, maintain social distancing and we work hard to find ways to tell a beautiful story."
Tickets can be purchased at caclive.com and showtimes are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and March 6 at 2 p.m.