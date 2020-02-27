Susquehanna University premieres 'Agitating Women'

SELINSGROVE – We see our female neighbors at voting booths and never even bat an eye. A play written by Susquehanna University faculty seeks to show how women in the early 1900s would envy our good fortune.
Susquehanna University Department of Theatre will present “Pageant of Agitating Women” from Thursday through Sunday in the Degenstein Campus Center Theater.
“Our play is based off of another play, ‘A Pageant of Great Women,’ by Cicely Hamilton,” said Erin Markham, a junior at Susquehanna University and an actress and dramaturge (researcher) in the play.
Hamilton’s 1909 British play focused on “Learned Women” like Madame Curie and Jane Austen, “Saintly Women” like St. Hilda and Catherine of Siena, “Rulers,” like Queen Victoria, “Warriors” like Joan of Arc and Florence Nightingale and many more. She wanted to prove that, as contributors to a society, women should be allowed to vote in it.
“Pageant of Agitating Women” is an original play written by Susquehanna University faculty members Anna Andes, Ph.D., associate professor of theatre, and Monica Prince, assistant professor of English and creative writing.
“The idea of the play is to show the same thing (as Hamilton’s play) but with American women, especially American women that people don’t know the story of,” Markham said.
With more than 30 actors, “Agitating Women” portrays 73 different American characters, from Abigail Adams to Gloria Steinem, with plenty of “unknowns,” as well.
First-year student Diamond Marrow plays Ida B. Wells, an African American journalist and activist who led an anti-lynching crusade in the United States in the 1890s. Audiences will be affected by Wells’ honesty, Marrow said.
“She’s upfront about the positives,” Marrow said. “But we also need to hear about the negatives of our history in order to evolve and move on.”
Alexis Jefferson, also a first-year student, portrays Harriet Tubman and Fannie Lou Hamer. Tubman, who escaped to freedom in 1849, is known for helping other enslaved people escape via the Underground Railroad. Though less known, Hamer was an American voting and women's rights activist and a leader in the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
“With Harriet, she’s such a fireball,” Jefferson said. “No one knows all the other things she did (beyond fighting slavery). As a person, she was standing in her truth.”
As for Hamer, besides helping thousands of fellow African Americans to vote in Mississippi, she endured a hysterectomy without her consent or knowledge.
According to womenshistory.org, “In 1961, Hamer received a hysterectomy by a white doctor without her consent while undergoing surgery to remove a uterine tumor. Such forced sterilization of black women, as a way to reduce the black population, was so widespread it was dubbed a ‘Mississippi appendectomy.’”
“I just love this play because they’re exhuming these stories I’ve never heard of,” Jefferson said. “In the 1960s, Fannie Lou Hamer couldn’t advocate for her rights because she was both black and a woman.”
Whenever possible, the authors use direct quotes for their characters.
“My whole speech as Sarah Lewis (secretary in the Anti-Slavery Convention of Women, 1838) is an entire, one-page quote from this person who actually lived,” Markham said.
Both Marrow and Jefferson shared quotes from their characters.
“Ida B. Wells said, ‘One had better die fighting against injustice than to die like a dog or a rat in a trap,’” Marrow said.
Jefferson recited a Fannie Lou Hamer quote that says, “Sometimes it seems like to tell the truth today is to run the risk of being killed. But if I fall, I'll fall five feet four inches forward in the fight for freedom. I’m not backing off.”
The 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote 100 years ago, and “Agitating Women” shows the struggles involved in achieving that right.
“It’s the small, tiny facts that don’t make it into the textbooks that really prove our history,” Marrow said.
Discussing the 1917 Night of Terror when suffragists were imprisoned, Markham said, “There was some awful, awful stuff that happened to them just to have a right that I take for granted, the right to vote.”
Admission to this play is free, but seating will be on stage for a more intimate experience. Tickets must be reserved in advance.