Susquehanna University singers at Saints Cyril and Methodius

DANVILLE – Let young voices raised in song allow you to relax a bit from daily stress.
The Susquehanna University Choir and Chamber Singers’ spring break tour kick-off concert will include a performance of traditional choral music on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Basilica of Saints Cyril and Methodius.
The kick-off concert will include a performance of traditional choral music at the Basilica followed by stops in the Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, areas.
“Concert attendees will appreciate the diversity of repertoire, creative staging and ability to connect to different tunes,” said Amy Voorhees, D.M.A., director of choral activities. “Repertoire explores music from the Renaissance and Classical Eras as well as the 21st Century and even a little vocal jazz.”
A total of 53 singing musicians make up the University Choir. The 17-voice Chamber Singers are an offshoot of the University Choir.
“I think, in all of our tour concerts, there is something magical about our music,” said Naomi Cohen, a junior music education major. “There are lush harmonies in our pieces that just wash over the audience, as well as some truly heroic moments that empower both the choir and the audience.”
“With a goal of inspiring an audience, the music provides moments of excitement as well as reflection,” Voorhees said.
The repertoire includes pieces such as “Veni Sancte Spiritus” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “The Bluebird” by Charles Villiers Stanford, “The Lake Isle” by Ola Gjeilo and “Ave Verum Corpus” by William Byrd.
“Our crazy chaotic world needs opportunities to witness beauty and wonder,” Voorhees said. “The Susquehanna University Choir and Chamber singers continue to provide audiences inspiration and rejuvenation, as well as a time for stillness and rest away from the whirlwind of everyday life.”
“We sing very old music (such as Anton Bruckner’s “Os Justi”) and some very new music (such as Melissa Dunphy’s “a survival plan of sorts”),” Cohen said. “Whether you attend our concerts for the classics or for music you haven’t ever heard before, there’s something in it for everyone.”
During the tour, students will have the opportunity to work with Dirk Garner, chair of the department of conducting and ensembles, director of choral studies and professor of conducting at Baldwin-Wallace University, Berea, Ohio. As is tradition, the University Choir and Chamber Singers will also sing with several high school choirs and share their music with church congregations in each of the larger metropolitan areas.
“I would encourage a friend to attend to hear something new, but to also support the arts,” Cohen said, “especially when there are nationwide movements to cut them from programs altogether.”